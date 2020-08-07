Jen Patridge Named as Head Field Hockey Coach at Lyndon Institute

Lyndon Institute Director of Athletics and Activities Eric Berry has announced the hiring of Jen Patridge, LI Class of ‘02, as the school’s new field hockey coach.
“We are happy to welcome Jen back to the Lyndon Institute family,” Berry said. “Jen was our JV field hockey coach from 2013-2016 and did a tremendous job. Jen has a special ability to relate to student-athletes and reflects the mission of LI’s Core Values,” Berry added.
“I am pleased to welcome Jen as our new Field Hockey Coach and am looking forward to the season,” said Lyndon Institute Head of School Twiladawn Perry.
Coach Patridge will be meeting with all current and incoming field hockey players via a Zoom call with the time and date to be determined.
“I’m really excited to be back working with student-athletes at Lyndon Institute and look forward to continuing a rich, winning tradition of field hockey at LI and teaching skills to all ages of students in the area. I want to build a great program that our alumni and fans will be proud of,” said Patridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.