WEST DANVILLE — Postponed two weekends in a row, the final race of the Joe’s Pond Sunfish Regatta finally went off Sunday under blue skies and a perfect balance of wind.
Nine boats started the race and seven completed it. Two other races were held this summer: July 5 and July 26.
The event, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, ended the 2020 racing season. It was followed by an awards ceremony naming the winners for the doubles and singles categories.
The Regatta was resurrected in 2016 at Joe’s Pond following a hiatus from the original races, which took place from 1970 to 1998. The Joe’s Pond Sunfish Regatta began in 1970, and was sponsored by The Caledonian-Record Publishing Co. The event was resurrected through the efforts of Joe’s Pond Association Board, and Sailing Club, members, Susan Bouchard and Tom Dente.
Joe Hebert, “Commodore” of the Sunfish Regatta, and Susan Bouchard awarded the prizes.
The post-race celebration party was hosted at the Smith Camp on North Shore Road by Mark Smith, president of The Caledonian-Record. Mark’s father, Gordon Smith, who was publisher of the newspaper in 1970, became the sponsor of the event, creating the Caledonian Cup. This trophy is engraved with the winners of each category since 1970. Also on hand to celebrate on Sunday was Ned Hamilton, who was the first “Commodore” in 1970, and was instrumental in getting the races started.
During the celebration party, the winners of this year’s event were announced. Cumulative points were tallied for the three races. The point total for the winners were: singles division — first place, Jack LaGue, with 27 points; second place, Jay Chatot, with 23 points; and third place, Jules Chatot, with 22 points. For the doubles division: first place, Lee Erdmann, with Ava McCann or Matt Nichols, 30 points; second place, Geoff Carnes with Sawyer Carnes or Cale Barker, 17 points; and third place, David and Caroline Porter, 9 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.