WEST DANVILLE — The right amount of wind and no rain made for the best conditions to hold the final Joe’s Pond Sunfish Regatta races on Sunday. Two other races already took place this summer on June 27 and July 25.
The event ended the 2021 racing season, followed by an awards ceremony naming the winners for the doubles and singles categories.
The Regatta was resurrected in 2016 at Joe’s Pond following a hiatus from the original races, which took place from 1970 to 1998. The competition began in 1970 and was sponsored by The Caledonian-Record Publishing Co. Through the efforts of the Joe’s Pond Association Board, and Sailing Club, members, Susan Bouchard and Tom Dente, the races were resurrected in 2016.
Following Sunday’s race, Joe Hebert, “Commodore” of the Sunfish Regatta and current president of the Joe’s Pond Association, and Susan Bouchard, coordinator of the Regatta, awarded the prizes at a post-race celebration party hosted at the Smith Camp on North Shore Road, by Mark Smith, president of The Caledonian-Record. Mark’s father, Gordon Smith, who was publisher of the newspaper in 1970, was the initial sponsor of the event. The Caledonian Cup — the trophy created by the Smith family — is engraved with the winners of each race category since 1970.
During the celebration party, the winners of this year’s event were announced. Cumulative points were tallied for the 3 races.
The point total for the winners were: singles division — first place, Billy Hamilton, with 28 points; second place, Jay Chatot, with 28 points; and third place, Jules Chatot, with 21 points.
Because of a virtual tie for first and second place, the scoring was done according to the Regatta rules: tally the best finish during the regular season with the points accumulated during the final race day; highest point total wins. If tied then the one with the most wins is the first tiebreaker. Hamilton won 2 of the 3 races, and Chatot won 1 of the 3 races. This process made Hamilton the overall winner for the singles division.
For the doubles division: Lee and Ginger Erdmann tallied 30 points, winning all three races, earning 10 points per race.
