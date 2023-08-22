WEST DANVILLE — The weather cooperated this past Sunday — with sunshine and enough wind to man the sails — for the third and final race of the Joe’s Pond Sunfish Regatta. Two previous races occurred this summer, on June 25 and July 23.
The event ended the 2023 racing season and was followed by an awards ceremony naming the winners for the doubles and singles categories.
The Regatta was resurrected in 2016 at Joe’s Pond following a hiatus from the original races, which took place from 1970 to 1998. The competition began in 1970 and was sponsored by The Caledonian-Record Publishing Co. Through the efforts of the Joe’s Pond Association Board, and Sailing Club, members, Susan Bouchard and Tom Dente, the races were resurrected in 2016.
Following Sunday’s race, Joe Hebert, “Commodore” of the Sunfish Regatta and current president of the Joe’s Pond Association, and Susan Bouchard, coordinator of the Regatta, awarded the prizes at a post-race celebration party, hosted at the Smith Camp on North Shore Road by Mark Smith, president of The Caledonian-Record. Mark’s father, Gordon Smith, who was publisher of the newspaper in 1970, was the initial sponsor of the event. The Caledonian Cup — the trophy created by the Smith family — is engraved with the winners of each race category since 1970.
The winners of this year’s event were announced during the celebration party. Cumulative points were tallied for the three races.
The point total for the winners were: singles division — first place, Jack LaGue, with 30 points; second place, Jay Chatot, with 25 points; and third place, Jules Chatot, with 24 points.
For the doubles division: Lee Erdmann and his granddaughter, Laela Roberts tallied 30 points, to win first place. Second place went to Joe Cassani and his nephew, Grayson Demers, with 27 points.
New this year, an award for most improved sailor was created, due to a generous donation from the family of Dr. Fred Silloway, who in the early days of the Regatta was a regular participant in the race and was a close friend of Gordon Smith, the original Caledonian Cup sponsor.
According to Susan Bouchard, “Last summer the Silloway family sold their father’s Sunfish sailboat and donated the proceeds to the Joe’s Pond sailing community. With this generous donation, a Joe’s Pond sailing T-shirt was created and each sailor, along with others involved in the sailboat races, received a free T-shirt. These T-shirts were also sold as a fundraiser for the Joe’s Pond Association (JPA). Many of the sailors’ family members, as well as other Joe’s Ponders bought these T-shirts. This has been a win-win for both the sailing community at Joe’s Pond, as well as for JPA.”
In recognition of Dr. Silloway, the Most Improved Sailor Award was presented by Jack LaGue, who sailed with Dr. Silloway when the races started in 1970. Receiving this first-time award was Jules Chatot, as his cumulative points improved from last year to this year. Dr. Silloway’s granddaughter, Kaitlin Gingue was present, along with Jerry Webber, Dr. Silloway’s son-in-law.
