Johnson, Blankenship Among 2023 VPA Hall Of Fame Inductees
Riley Blankenship was the Caledonian-Record girls athlete of the year in 2012. (File photo by Michael Beniash)

MONTPELIER – Seven standout student-athletes, three successful coaches, one outstanding administrator and one excellent official have been selected for induction into the Hall of Fame for the Vermont Principals’ Association in May.

Bob Johnson of Danville and former Lyndon Institute star Riley Blankenship are among the inductees.

