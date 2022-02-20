ESSEX — Senior Lizzy Jones finished runner-up to lead the St. Johnsbury Academy gymnastics team to a second-place finish at the Vermont gymnastics state championships held at Regal Gymnastics Academy on Saturday.
Essex won its first title since 2019 and 21st overall while toppling the Hilltoppers 139.125-133.525. The two teams were No. 1 and 2 all season.
“The team had a fantastic finale,” SJ coach Beverly McCarthy said. “We knew it would be a tough competition. During the season, our highest team score was close to Essex and having beaten CVU and Montpelier in close matches, we knew they were working to oust us from that second place. The team kept its focus and its second-place seeding.”
Montpelier freshman Evelyn LaCroix won vault, bars and floor en route to the all-around title. She finished with 38.400 to nip Jones by just over a point.
Jones, the Hilltopper standout, claimed second on bars and third on vault while placing fifth on floor and sixth on beam. Her all-around total of 37.375 was a personal best. Classmate Anna Cushing earned fourth on vault and seventh on floor to help St. J.
Jones started the evening with a solid landing of her tsuk (one of the toughest vaults of the competition) and placed third with a 9.15 while Cushing was fourth with an 8.65. On uneven bars, Jones once again performed a beautiful routine to earn second with a 9.525.
Beam was the toughest event of the meet, McCarthy said. Jones connected her two acro skills with flight — one of the tougher requirements (a dive roll to a back handspring) and tied for sixth (9.225).
Floor was the team’s last event and a great way to end the competition with Jones placing fifth with a 9.475, Cushing placing seventh with a 9.45 and freshman Zoë Glentz Brush posting a 9.3.
All three seniors — Jones, Cushing and fellow captain, Sabrina Lamar — along with teammates Glentz Brush, Katy Noonan, Aniela Thompson and Lydia Zetong Wang all had bright spots throughout the meet, McCarthy said.
“Lamar and Thompson performed their best floor routines of the year, Noonan performed her fly-away dismount for the first time in a competition, Glentz Brush, competing all-around as a freshman, completed her back handspring on beam for the first time and landed it, and Wang entertained the crowd with her artistic floor routine that showed off her grace and flexibility.”
Vt. State Championships Results
At Regal Gymnastics Academy (Essex)
Team Scores: 1. Essex 139.125; 2. St. Johnsbury 133.525; 3. Montpelier 132.600; 4. Burlington/Colchester 130.575; 5. Burr and Burton 124.675; 6. South Burlington 111.900; 7. Champlain Valley 96.875; 8. Middlebury 95.325; 9. Milton 75.650; 10. Randolph 64.000; 11. Harwood 34.050.
All-Around: 1. Evelyn LaCroix (Mont) 38.400; 2. Lizzy Jones (SJ) 37.375; 3. Kayla Meegan (Lam) 36.900; 4. Anna Pringle Corcoran (Essex) 35.800; 5. Bridget Haggerty (BHS/Col) 35.500; 6. Ella Maynard (SB) 34.600; 7. Avry O’Brien (Verg) 34.450; 8. Megan Stevens (Essex) 34.375.
Also (locals): Anna Cushing, SJ 34.150; Zoë Glentz Brush 33.300; Lydia Hall, Hazen 31.950; Emily Molleur, Hazen 30.075; Sabrina Lamar, SJ 27.150.
Vault: 1. Evelyn LaCroix (Mont) 9.500; 2. Kayla Meegan (Lam) 9.200; 3. Lizzy Jones (SJ) 9.150; 4. Anna Cushing (SJ) 8.650; 5. Leah Frisbie (Essex) 8.600; T6. Bridget Haggerty (BHS/Col), Ana Pringle Corcoran (Essex) 8.500; T8. Avry O’Brien (Verg), Megan Stevens (Essex), Ella Maynard (SB) 8.450.
Bars: 1. Evelyn LaCroix (Mont) 9.750; 2. Lizzy Jones (SJ) 9.525; 3. Anna Pringle Corcoran (Essex) 9.400; 4. Kayla Meegan (Lam) 8.600; 5. Warner Babic (CVU) 8.275; 6. Mirium Raymond (BHS/Col) 8.150; 7. Bridget Haggerty (BHS/Col) 8.075; 8. Ella Maynard (SB) 7.975.
Beam: 1. Kayla Meegan (Lam) 9.500; 2. Anna Kinney (Essex) 9.500; 3. Bridget Haggerty (BHS/Col) 9.400; 4. Evelyn LaCroix (Mont) 9.375; 5. Emily Moll-Celis (Essex) 9.300; T6. Avry O’Brien (Verg), Lizzy Jones (SJ) 9.225; 8. Eva Stumpff (Mont) 8.825.
Floor: 1. Evelyn LaCroix (Mont) 9.775; 2. Kayla Meegan (Lam) 9.550; 3. Bridget Haggerty (BHS/Col) 9.525; 4. Leah Frisbie (Essex) 9.500; T5. Ella Maynard (SB), Lizzy Jones (SJ) 9.475; 7. Anna Cushing (SJ) 9.450; 8. Anna Kinney (Essex) 9.400.
