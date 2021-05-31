The best gymnast in the northeast, Julia Before made another run at a gold medal on May 9.
The Sutton teenager and Lyndon Insitute valedictorian captured third place in the all-around for her age division at the Level 9 Eastern Gymnastics Championships in College Park, Georgia — competing against top athletes from half of the nation.
Before, the first member of St. Johnsbury-based Kingdom Gymnastics to reach Easterns, finished with 37.3 points in the Level 9 Senior 7 all-around competition, earning a personal best score in three events: vault, floor and bars. Before took second place on bars (9.375) and floor (9.625) and was fourth in vault (9.7).
Vermont gymnastics clubs rarely send any gymnasts to Easterns and this year there were three: Before, along with two gymnasts from Regal Gymnastics Academy in Essex.
On April 23 Before won gold at the 2021 Level 9/10 Region 6 Championships in Springfield, Mass., to punch her ticket to the Eastern Championships.
