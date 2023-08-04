Junior Development Returning To Cannon For 23-24 Season; Roy Announced As New Snowsports School Director

Visitors to Cannon Mountain Ski Area on Jan. 3 experienced clear views and frigid temperatures. (Contributed photo Amanda Carron)

CANNON — Summer may be in full swing, but Cannon Snowsports is always thinking about ski season.

There are several upcoming changes including the return of the Junior Development Program for the 2023-24 season and beyond. The program is designed for kids ages 3-14. Participants can choose to sign up for either Saturday or Sunday programs, or both. The programs will run from December 16 through March 24.

