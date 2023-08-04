Junior Development Returning To Cannon For 23-24 Season; Roy Announced As New Snowsports School Director

CANNON — Summer may be in full swing, but Cannon Snowsports is always thinking about ski season.
There are several upcoming changes including the return of the Junior Development Program for the 2023-24 season and beyond. The program is designed for kids ages 3-14. Participants can choose to sign up for either Saturday or Sunday programs, or both. The programs will run from December 16 through March 24.
Additionally, Junior Development participants will receive a 50% discount on group lessons during holiday periods.
The Saturday Program consists of 14 instruction days running from December 16 through March 23 (excluding Dec. 23). The Sunday Program is also 14 instruction days which will run from December 17 through March 24 (excluding Dec. 24). Each package is $599.
For more information visit Cannon Snowsports.
Another change is the welcoming of Charlie Roy, who will be serving as the new Snowsports School Director.
Roy is a Cannon local who learned to ski and snowboard in the very program he is now taking over. He brings 14 years of experience in both instructing and supervising at Cannon, Bolton Valley and Stowe ski schools.
He is a Certified Alpine, Snowboard, Telemark, and Children’s Specialist via the Professional Ski Instructors of America and the American Association of Snowboard Instructors. He is also a member of the PSIA – Eastern Educational Staff and Eastern Demo Team.
Roy is very excited to revitalize Cannon Snowsports and ensure everyone has the opportunity to take part in this wonderful sport.
