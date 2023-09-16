Kamik 5K Results

Kamik 5K Race Results
Littleton, N.H.
Sept. 16, 2023
1. Heath Brewer, 39, 18:50; 2. Adam Roy, 31, 20:14; 3. Denise Sandahl, 42, 20:52; 4. Adam Sandahl, 43, 20:58; 5. Christopher Lalmond, 39, 21:33; 6. Dylan Simino, 16, 21:46; 7. Ben Stevens, 36, 21:54; 8. Brett Deyling, 38, 22:10; 9. Derek Roberts, 28, 23:20; 10. Darcie Call, 53, 23:35; 11. Charles Lloyd, 43, 23:59; 12. Jason Call, 53, 24:20:00; 13. Mike Simino, 43, 24:48:00; 14. Jennessa Bissonnette, 47, 25:01:00; 15. Jay Darjee, 31, 25:20:00; 16. Amy Lloyd, 40, 25:46:00; 17. Mike Stark, 24, 25:49:00; 18. Jared Sullivan, 41, 25:53:00; 19. Kyle Fifield, 32, 25:56:00; 20. Hartley Reid, 49, 26:21:00; 21. Peter Ilgenfritz, 61, 26:21:00; 22. Lorraine Mcphillips, 69, 26:27:00; 23. Kelsey Houghton, 21, 26:46:00; 24. Andrew Baldassarre, 33, 27:15:00; 25. Mercedes Belanger, 30, 28:00:00; 26. Mercedes Negron, 27, 28:18:00; 27. Joel Tuite, 42, 28:20:00; 28. Vlad Rusc, 35, 28:24:00; 29. Terrell Brown, 34, 28:26:00; 30. Kristen Miller, 40, 28:28:00; 31. Connor Snowman, 13, 28:35:00; 32. Madison Decoste, 21, 28:50:00; 33. Nik Nutting, 40, 28:54:00; 34. Sandy Belanger, 55, 28:58:00; 35. Remington Smith, 24, 29:04:00; 36. John Brooks, 26, 29:41:00; 37. Elijah Bellerose, 12, 29:41:00; 37. Emma Needham, 30, 29:41:00; 39. Gavin Berube, 12, 29:45:00; 40. Jeffrey Mackay, 57, 29:52:00; 41. James Berube, 47, 29:52:00; 42. Kyle Lyndes, 26, 29:53:00; 43. Bethany Clark, 59, 30:01:00; 44. Dick Lemire, 40, 30:13:00; 45. Carrie Lang, 37, 30:42:00; 46. Aimee Reno, 48, 30:43:00; 46. Marylou White, 68, 30:43:00; 48. Wyatt Lang, 6, 30:43:00; 49. Nathan Karol, 40, 30:57:00; 50. Valerie Daigneault, 13, 31:21:00; 51. Miranda Caron, 13, 31:40:00; 52. Makenzie Sheehan, 13, 31:42:00; 53. Patricia Belanger, 41, 31:48:00; 54. Emma Simino, 12, 32:00:00; 55. Lisa Snowman, 47, 32:02:00; 56. Devon Dohrman, 28, 32:36:00; 57. Karen Sargent, 44, 33:07:00; 58. Kelly Mackay, 56, 33:11:00; 59. Peter Terry, 76, 33:16:00; 60. Matt Leclair, 34, 33:18:00; 61. Angie Simino, 42, 33:20:00; 62. John Sauter, 75, 33:35:00; 63. Aaron Kiefer, 33, 33:40:00; 64. Herbert Will, 51, 33:41:00; 65. Meghan Flanagan, 38, 34:19:00; 66. Michael Shover, 74, 34:21:00; 67. Nancy Stockton, 45, 35:25:00; 68. Marie Amiot, 58, 35:28:00; 69. Lisa Pelotte, 51, 36:15:00; 70. Ryland Page, 13, 36:47:00; 71. Mary-Jo Boyle, 53, 36:48:00; 72. Susan Yellope, 67, 37:14:00; 73. Brooke Smith, 45, 40:00:00; 74. Kelsey Roy, 30, 40:39:00; 75. Steeve Cote, 58, 44:04:00; 76. Pierre Pilote, 58, 44:06:00; 77. Sydney Grover, 8, 44:44:00; 78. Bruce Grover, 44, 44:44:00; 79. Chance Grover, 10, 45:23:00; 80. Susan Ohrt, 56, 46:01:00; 81. Andrew Goulet, 20, 46:52:00; 82. Andrew Goulet, 43, 46:53:00; 83. Thomas Kwiatkowski, 33, 46:58:00; 83. Erica Griffin, 36, 46:58:00; 85. Jennifer Tuite, 42, 47:13:00; 86. Kyla Mitchell, 32, 47:17:00; 87. Faith Macbean, 25, 47:19:00; 88. Claire Rusc, 31, 48:28:00; 89. Steven Hawley, 49, 48:52:00; 90. Casey Ainsworth, 44, 48:53:00; 91. Jodie Wiggett, 54, 49:03:00; 92. Sylvie Terry, 68, 49:43:00; 93. Larry Berg, 54, 49:47:00; 93. Walter Berg, 27, 49:47:00; 95. Melody Dumais, 45, 49:53:00; 96. Christopher Atwood, 51, 49:53:00; 97. Christine Will, 49, 49:54:00; 98. Christina Chamberlain, 48, 49:55:00; 99. Connie Pokines, 58, 49:56:00; 100. Kim Smith, 43, 49:58:00; 101. Kevin Roy, 58, 50:19:00; 102. Barbara Roy, 60, 50:20:00; 103. Michelle Krampitz, 51, 50:27:00; 104. Thomas Gowitzke, 66, 50:38:00; 105. Unknown Partic. 5046, , 50:46:00; 105. Allison Horne Mackay, 25, 50:46:00; 107. Edward Martin, 81, 51:03:00; 108. Kathi Nelson, 59, 51:04:00; 109. Karen Horne, 55, 51:04:00; 110. Annette Marquis, 60, 51:21:00; 111. Elaine Labrie, 59, 51:21:00; 112. Emillie Smith, 15, 52:02:00; 113. Scott Chilafoe, 36, 52:07:00; 114. Ana Quezada, 53, 52:13:00; 115. Michelle Jesseman, 60, 52:13:00; 116. Alison Bolt, 74, 52:48:00; 117. Eugenia Kuzmeskus, 48, 52:49:00; 118. Lori Silva, 49, 52:55:00; 119. Melissa Peters, 47, 52:56:00; 120. Gabriele Bonta, 59, 52:57:00; 121. Brenda Parent, 53, 53:23:00; 122. Brenda Dupont, 60, 53:24:00; 123. Amanda St. Jean, 35, 53:25:00; 124. Heiko Brandt, 60, 53:42:00; 125. Michela Brandt, 60, 53:44:00; 126. Nicole C, 40, 54:21:00; 127. Jason Carmen, 40, 54:26:00; 128. Charles Sweeney, 30, 55:29:00; 129. Mark St.hilaire, 61, 57:16:00; 130. Alex Rybak, 37, 57:20:00; 131. Micheal Boucher, 39, 57:21:00; 131. Robin Heath, 64, 57:21:00; 133. Steven Heath, 71, 57:23:00; 134. Stacy Gauthier, 38, 57:41:00; 135. Annette Carbonneau, 65, 57:42:00; 136. Alex Kackley, 32, 57:43:00; 136. Charlotte Williams, 52, 57:43:00; 138. Leola Jenkins, 45, 57:43:00; 139. Alex Williams, 55, 57:44:00; 139. Marylou Saxton, 63, 57:44:00; 141. Tracy Page, 55, 57:44:00; 142. Renee Fellows, 55, 57:45:00; 143. Daniel Cronin, 55, 58:11:00; 144. Tom Hirsch, 52, 58:15:00; 145. Jennifer Hirsch, 50, 58:18:00; 145. Teri Davis, 55, 58:18:00; 147. Lea Apple, 58, 58:21:00; 148. Winnie Tseng, 51, 58:31:00; 149. Lynne Paradis, 72, 58:36:00; 150. Jennifer Ross, 52, 58:37:00; 151. Heather Wilson, 29, 59:52:00; 151. Jane Jackson, 20, 59:52:00; 153. Parker Wilson, 29, 59:56:00; 154. Scott Roy, 17, 1:00:43; 155. Chrystal Roy, 50, 1:00:43; 156. Kathy Saffo, 58, 1:00:55; 157. Ursula Forsythe, 83, 1:00:57; 158. Erich Saffo, 22, 1:00:57; 159. Drew Hamilton, 28, 1:02:44; 159. Drew Hamilton, 28, 1:02:44; 161. Judy Tumosa, 66, 1:02:57; 162. Kristy Lundstrom, 43, 1:02:58; 163. Bruce Barnum, 66, 1:02:58; 164. Haley St Cyr, 41, 1:03:27; 165. Selina Nwikina, 22, 1:03:33; 166. Nicole Boisvert, 34, 1:03:34; 167. Barbara Deming, 64, 1:03:34; 168. Sara Walker, 61, 1:03:43; 169. Myra Page, 52, 1:03:53; 170. Janell Fleck, 11, 1:04:16; 171. Jayne Fleck, 4, 1:04:18; 172. Sarah Fleck, 38, 1:04:19; 173. Melissa O’Brien, 39, 1:04:23; 174. Faith Merrill, 12, 1:04:23; 175. Anastasia Lucas, 23, 1:04:36; 176. Shelby Goodell, 21, 1:04:37; 177. Kathy Gowitzke, 63, 1:04:46; 178. Nick Pierce, 34, 1:04:53; 179. Amanda Pierce, 31, 1:04:55; 180. Shawn Cannizzaro, 47, 1:05:20; 181. Chloe Duff, 32, 1:05:45; 182. Teresa Herreid, 33, 1:06:56; 183. Katlynn Stevens, 34, 1:06:57; 184. Aiden Goulet, 11, 1:12:24; 185. Jennifer Goulet, 41, 1:12:24; 186. Lizzy Gooden, 28, 1:12:57; 187. Victoria Campbell, 25, 1:12:58; 188. Jessica Beaton, 28, 1:13:04; 189. Tara Donovan, 39, 1:13:05; 190. Teresa Cormier, 38, 1:13:07; 191. Jessica Kimball, 48, 1:13:27; 192. Tricia Labonte, 68, 1:13:27; 193. Nicole White, 35, 1:13:28; 194. Shirley Bunnell, 52, 1:14:15; 195. Heidi Behrendt, 52, 1:18:03; 196. Pamela Comean, 60, 1:18:04.
