From left, Corey Silver, Karter Deming, Robert Breault, and Jacob Silver celebrate an inning-ending play as No. 3 White Mountains Regional beats top-seeded Monadnock, 2-0, in the Division III Championship at Delta Dental Field in Manchester, N.H., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Ian St. Cyr reacts after his second RBI of the game as No. 3 White Mountains Regional beats top-seeded Monadnock, 2-0, in the Division III Championship at Delta Dental Field in Manchester, N.H., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Noah Covell gestures to the dugout after scoring his second run of the game as No. 3 White Mountains Regional beats top-seeded Monadnock, 2-0, in the Division III Championship at Delta Dental Field in Manchester, N.H., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Karter Deming, left, Deagan Stover (4) and teammates celebrate after No. 3 White Mountains Regional beat top-seeded Monadnock, 2-0, in the Division III Championship at Delta Dental Field in Manchester, N.H., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Left fielder Brayden Shallow, right, and Ian St. Cyr celebrate after Shallow's throw led to an inning-ending out during No. 3 White Mountains Regional's win over top-seeded Monadnock, 2-0, in the Division III Championship at Delta Dental Field in Manchester, N.H., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Karter Deming, facing, and Noah Covell celebrate after No. 3 White Mountains Regional beat top-seeded Monadnock, 2-0, in the Division III Championship at Delta Dental Field in Manchester, N.H., on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
MANCHESTER — The start of the Division III Championship was pushed back 75 minutes due to downpours.
Call it a reign delay.
Once the tarp was removed, senior Karter Deming pitched the game of his life as No. 3 White Mountains Regional stunned top-seeded, two-time defending champions Monadnock, 2-0, at Delta Dental Field on Saturday.
Deming was masterful, tossing a two-hit shutout with an eye-popping 16 strikeouts, to end the Huskies’ 43-game win streak.
“Honestly, I felt comfortable,” said Deming, who last played in Delta Dental Stadium during summer league. “Start of the game I was feeling good, and I said I’m going to roll with it.”
From the first pitch, catcher Noah Covell knew it would be a special day.
“He was throwing a lot harder than I’ve seen him throw this year,” said Covell. “Biggest stage, biggest game of his career.”
Deming was throwing hard and dealing a killer curveball, shutting down a Monadnock juggernaut that averaged 13 runs per game this season.
“He had it dialed in,” said his father and WMR head coach, Dave Deming. “We talked about his mechanics pregame. His velocity wasn’t where it should be, his curveball had been off. And we knew his curve ball needed to be on today.”
It was.
With Deming in control, his teammates stepped into the batter’s box with confidence.
Ian St. Cyr drove in both Spartans’ runs, with Covell scoring each time.
In the second, Covell drew a leadoff walk, advanced to third on another walk and an infield fly, and scored on a St. Cyr sacrifice fly.
In the fourth, Covell reached on a one-out single, advanced to second on a Jacob Silver shot, and scored on a St. Cyr RBI single.
Said coach Deming about St. Cyr, “He’s a gritty ballplayer. They all are. He hit well in the cages. As you can tell by his jersey right now he will do everything and anything to make it work.”
Leading 2-0 after four innings, White Mountains Regional was in the driver’s seat.
The Spartans’ opponents, meanwhile, were in unfamiliar territory.
“Our intention was to get up early,” said coach Deming. “We knew if we could get one run on them, they’re not used to that. They’re not used to being the ones chasing. So with [Karter] throwing well and us getting an early run, then all the pressure was on them.”
Jake Hilliard was the only Monadnock runner to advance past second, reaching third on a one-out triple in the third inning.
A second would-be triple ended with MHS batter Ben Dean being cut down at third on a throw from left fielder Braydon Shallow and tag by third baseman Corey Silver.
Deming’s complete-game outing was efficient and impressive, bookended by strikeouts of the first and final batters.
“It felt good starting the game and ending it the same way,” said Deming. “I’m proud of my performance.”
