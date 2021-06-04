LYNDON CENTER — Dazzling on the mound and dangerous at the plate, MLB prospect Owen Kellington led No. 5 U-32 past No. 4 Lyndon Institute 6-1 in a Division II baseball quarterfinal on Friday.
With multiple pro scouts in attendance, the senior right-hander tossed a complete-game one-hitter, striking out 17 and walking three. He mixed a low 90s fastball with a high 70s curve to keep LI batters off balance.
“He’s a once-in-a-lifetime pitcher,” said LI junior Trevor Lussier, who broke up Kellington’s no-hit bid with a double to the outfield fence in the fourth inning.
It was Kellington’s second 17-strikeout performance against the Vikings this season. He also posted that number in a 7-2 win over LI on May 22.
LI head coach Jeremy Wheeler said Kellington’s combination of velocity and control were tough to beat. Making things more difficult, Vikings batters do not face pitchers of that caliber on a regular basis.
“It’s something you don’t see here in Vermont, one every 10 years,” Wheeler said. “Our goal was to ride the wave, work the pitch counts and hopefully get into their bullpen. But he had good stuff today, he was locked in.”
Kellington was equally effective on offense. He reached base safely in all four plate appearances, going 2-for-2 with a run, two walks, and three RBI.
He hit for power, striking a double to deep center-field in the third inning and smashing a line-drive, 2-run homer over the right-field fence in the sixth for the final tally.
The Raiders advance to face top-seeded Hartford in Tuesday’s semifinals.
Friday’s quarterfinal was close through the first three innings.
Kellington drew a leadoff walk in the first, advanced to third on consecutive stolen bases, and scored on a throwing error to put U-32 up 1-0.
Lyndon answered in the second when James Sanborn reached base on a dropped third strike and throwing error by U-32 catcher Jas Zendik. Sanborn stole second and scored on another Zendik dropped third strike and throwing error to make it 1-1.
Following a quiet third inning where both teams went down in order, U-32 broke the game open with a three-run fourth inning.
The Raiders’ Alexzander Keane hit a leadoff double and later scored on a throwing error. Four batters later U-32 loaded the bases and scored on a Kellington walk and an Anthony Concessi single to make it 4-1.
LI starter Whit Steen recorded 10 strikeouts and allowed eight hits, three walks and six runs (five earned) in 6 innings.
Carson McQuade threw a scoreless seventh inning in relief.
LI (11-4-1) graduates five seniors (Peyton Barlow, William Mitchell, Dylan Dwyer, Alejandro de Cardenas and James Sanborn), but returns 7 of 9 on-field starters.
They will also get back rising junior Austin Wheeler, who missed this year with an ACL injury (he was cleared to play hours before Friday’s game but did not appear).
“The sky’s the limit with this crew,” said coach Wheeler. “If they work hard in this offseason, come in next year, and stay together, we are going to be a tough team.”
