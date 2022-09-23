Killington World Cup Tickets Available Oct. 6

FILE PHOTO - In this Sunday, Jan. 5, 2013 file photo, Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S celebrates after winning an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Bormio, Italy. American teenager Mikaela Shiffrin can retain her World Cup slalom title on Sunday and become the first skier to secure a crystal globe this winter. Shiffrin can do it by extending her 144-point lead in the discipline standings to more than 200 points. Winning the discipline title with two slaloms in March to spare would cement her status as the Olympic gold favorite, though carrying the weight of expectations doesn't seem to bother her. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati, file)
The Audi FIS Ski World Cup will once bring the women’s giant slalom and slalom races to Vermont on Nov. 25-17. The event is expected to attract U.S. Ski Team superstars, including five-time Killington Cup slalom victor and last season’s overall World Cup winner Mikaela Shiffrin, former University of Vermont skier Paula Moltzan and Burke Mountain graduate and Dartmouth student Nina O’Brien.
Returning this year is the athlete bib presentation, fireworks display and vendor village to kick things off on Friday night. There is no ticket required for the Friday night activities, which are free to the public.
“It is truly an honor to welcome the World Cup each year to Killington. Watching world-class athletes racing down Superstar, encouraged by such a passionate crowd, is an unmatched experience,” says Mike Solimano, president and general manager of Killington Resort and Pico Mountain. “The Killington Cup is about the community as much as the competition. We are also thrilled to debut the new K-1 Lodge, which is truly the icing on the cake.”
Ticket offerings for the 2022 Killington Cup include: general admission ($5 per day), grandstand ($40-45) and premier grandstand ($90-100).
For additional information about the 2022 Killington Cup, please visit killington.com/worldcup and sign-up Killington Cup text updates here.
