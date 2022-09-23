Killington World Cup Tickets Available Oct. 6

FILE PHOTO - In this Sunday, Jan. 5, 2013 file photo, Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S celebrates after winning an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Bormio, Italy. American teenager Mikaela Shiffrin can retain her World Cup slalom title on Sunday and become the first skier to secure a crystal globe this winter. Shiffrin can do it by extending her 144-point lead in the discipline standings to more than 200 points. Winning the discipline title with two slaloms in March to spare would cement her status as the Olympic gold favorite, though carrying the weight of expectations doesn't seem to bother her. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati, file)

KILLINGTON – Vermont’s Killington Resort announced Thursday that tickets for the 2022 Killington Cup will be available for purchase starting Oct. 6 at 10 a.m.

The tickets will be available online at killington.com.

