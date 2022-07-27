Kinder Repeats As All-American At Bates

LEWISTON, Maine — Lily Kinder earned Pocock Racing Shells All-America first-team honors for the second straight year as a member of the Bates rowing team.
The Woodsville alumna now leaves Bates as a two-time All-American and a two-time NCAA Champion.
Kinder joined the Bobcats her freshman year as a walk-on. The Pike native played basketball and soccer growing up but decided to give rowing a chance when she got to college.
“My dad rowed a little bit when he was in college, so he thought I would love it,” Kinder said. “So, when I came to tour Bates, I talked to one of the assistant coaches just to see if they allowed walk-ons and they said ‘Yes, come on in you are welcome.’”
Kinder picked up the sport quickly and helped the 2019 team to the national title as part of the gold-medal winning second varsity eight. After losing the 2020 season due to the pandemic, Kinder stepped up to the first varsity eight and played an integral role in Bates capturing the championship again.
Criteria for the All-America award include that the student-athlete must meet all eligibility rules, rowed at least 75% of the season’s races in the varsity boat, be nominated by their institution and that the head coach must be a member in good standing of the CRCA.
All-American athletes are selected from those athletes already named first-team All Region. Criteria considered for selection include boat performance, nomination rank, coach’s comments, individual achievements and 2K erg score.
Kinder also received the Senior Scholar Award at Bates. After majoring in Neuroscience, she is now a research coordinator studying migraines at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Charlestown, Massachusetts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.