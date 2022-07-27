Kinder Repeats As All-American At Bates

Lily Kinder, center, earned Pocock Racing Shells All-America first-team honors for the second straight year as a member of the Bates' rowing team. (Photo by Justin Tafoya)

LEWISTON, Maine — Lily Kinder earned Pocock Racing Shells All-America first-team honors for the second straight year as a member of the Bates rowing team.

The Woodsville alumna now leaves Bates as a two-time All-American and a two-time NCAA Champion.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.