Kingdom Blades Close With Flurry, Blank Bulldogs To Stay Unbeaten

BARRE — Relentless.
The Kingdom Blades’ depth was on display again Saturday afternoon in Barre.
Erupting for three goals in the third period, two coming from freshman Reese Petit, the local girls hockey team wore down another foe in a 4-0 win over visiting Burr and Burton.
Elizabeth Duranleau added a goal and an assist, Holly Stein tallied early and Julia Ballinger, Liza Morse (team-leading eighth point) and Clara Andre contributed assists for the Blades, who ran their unblemished mark to 4-0. Petit’s tallies were her team-leading fourth and fifth of 2021.
“Our season’s success is based on balanced team scoring and great overall defense,” KB coach Jim Davis said. “This consistent effort every game could take us a long way this season.”
With a plethora of talent, the fifth-year program is running a third line for the first time. And it’s making a world of difference. The Blades have outscored their opponents 24-4 thus far.
“We have good depth and good speed,” Davis said. “All three lines are pretty equal in strength and ability and it’s added a whole new dimension to the program this year. We tend to win games in the third period because we have three lines. Other teams are running out of steam and we’re still running at the same level.”
KB goaltender Courtney Lewis had 12 saves and turned in her first shutout of the season against an improved Bulldogs squad.
“The team was excited for Courtney,” Davis said. “I was pleased to see Elizabeth Duranleau have a strong overall game.”
Stein opened the scoring 1:24 into the contest. The game remained 1-0 until early in the third period when the Blades blew the game open.
Petit scored 18 scored seconds in on a feed from Morse, Duranleau found the back of the net unassisted a minute later and Petit finished a pass from Andre 5:40 in to make it 4-0.
While it was mostly good, Davis wants his team to clean up the mistakes.
“Penalties played a big part in this game,” said Davis, whose squad had four minor penalties and one major penalty for 17 minutes in the box. “For success against Woodstock this coming Wednesday, we need to improve our discipline regarding penalties while balancing it with our aggressive forecheck.”
Burr and Burton netminder Lola Herzog had 22 saves in the loss.
The Blades are calling the Jay Peak Ice Haus home this winter after Fenton Chester Arena closed because of COVID-19, but Saturday’s contest was the second and final Blades ‘home game” played at the B.O.R. Arena in Barre.
The local girls visit Woodstock in a key Division II clash on Wednesday at Union Arena. Both squads are undefeated. The puck drops at 4 p.m.
