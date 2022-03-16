The Hazen girls and Kingdom East boys claimed titles at the first annual NEAL (Northeast Athletic League) Invitational middle school basketball tournament on Feb. 21-23.

The nine-team tournament (five boys teams and four girls) was co-hosted by Danville and Concord.

The St. J boys and Danville girls were runners-up.

