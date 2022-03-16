Kingdom East are champions of the first annual NEAL (Northeast Athletic League) Invitational middle school basketball tournament. Front row from left: Davis Palmieri, Jackson Dwyer, Josh Gaskin and Beckett Bailey. Back row: coach Heather Wheeler, Elliott Marceau, Nikko D’Auria, Chase Sanville, Landry Blake, Logan Wheeler and coach Dana Mason.
Kingdom East are champions of the first annual NEAL (Northeast Athletic League) Invitational middle school basketball tournament. Front row from left: Davis Palmieri, Jackson Dwyer, Josh Gaskin and Beckett Bailey. Back row: coach Heather Wheeler, Elliott Marceau, Nikko D’Auria, Chase Sanville, Landry Blake, Logan Wheeler and coach Dana Mason.
The Hazen girls are champions of the first annual NEAL (Northeast Athletic League) Invitational middle school basketball tournament. Front row from left: Lizzy Hess, Carli Abbott, Brianna Holbrook, Taylor Thompson and Autumn Dailey. Back: Ella Renaud, Kelsie Rivard, Mya Lumsden, Carrie Gonyaw, Sadie Gann and coach Randy Lumsden.
The St. J boys are runners-up in the first annual NEAL (Northeast Athletic League) Invitational middle school basketball tournament. From left: Christopher Yi, Hugh Casey, Dominic Robinson-Jimenez, Bryce Gordon, Landon Maskell, Bowden Angell, Jacob Witter, Izaiah Christie, Jonah Raser, Cedric Manassa-Curnin, Owen Scrimgeour, Julian Chamberlin and coach Brendan Mulligan.
The Danville girls runners-up in the first annual NEAL (Northeast Athletic League) Invitational middle school basketball tournament. Standing left to right are coach David Roos, Mariah Wright, Maddison Beattie, Kaci Calkins, Aubrey Fontaine, Austin Roos, Ella Marshia, coach Erin Kennedy and coach Scott Marshia. Kneeling are Madison Gray and Naomi Huang. Missing from the photo is Madison Newland.
