Kingdom Gymnastics Shines At Vermont State Championships

Kingdom Gymnastics athletes stood tall on the state’s biggest stage.
Twenty-five gymnasts from the St. Johnsbury-based club competed at the 2022 USA Gymnastics Vermont state championships on March 19-20 in Rutland.
Individually, three standout Kingdom athletes Bryanna “Breezy” Palmer, Elizabeth “Lizzy” Jones and Lydia Ruggles qualified for the New England Regional competitions to be held at the Mass Mutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts later this spring.
Three Kingdom Gymnastics teams, meanwhile, placed at the awards ceremony. The Level 5 and Level 7 teams earned second place while the Bronze team finished fourth.
Palmer, a junior at Lake Region Union, was crowned champion in the Level 9 all-around (the top division). She finished with a winning score of 36.325. It’s Palmer’s third time qualifying for regionals (qualified in 2019 as a Level 7 and in 2021 as a Level 8).
Palmer will challenge the region’s best on April 22-24 in Springfield.
Ruggles, an eighth-grader from Barnet School, soared to the Level 7 all-around title with a score of 37.975. She had an outstanding performance on floor exercise, scoring a 9.825. She will attend Level 7 Regionals as a member of the Vermont Team on April 29-May 1, also in Springfield.
Lizzy Jones, a senior at St. J Academy and runner-up at the state high school championships, took second place in the Level 8 all-around competition with a score of 36.65. She delivered a personal-best score on bars and will represent Team Vermont at regionals on April 29-May 1 in Springfield.
Also a track and field standout for the Hilltoppers, Jones signed a letter of intent last week to compete for the track program at Division II Franklin Pierce University. It’s her second time qualifying for gymnastics New Englands.
Last year, former Kingdom Gymnastics star Julia Before won the New England Regionals before capturing third place in the all-around at the Level 9 Eastern Gymnastics Championships in College Park, Georgia.
