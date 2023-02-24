Kingdom Invitational Basketball Championships Return
The Kingdom Invitational Basketball Championships will return to the Northeast Kingdom the weekend of April. 1 (File photo by Paul Hayes)

The Kingdom Invitational Basketball Championships will return to the Northeast Kingdom area this winter after a three-year absence.

Due to COVID restrictions, the popular tournament has been canceled for the past three years. The Invitational features teams from Vermont as well as all across New England and Canada.

