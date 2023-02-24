Kingdom Invitational Basketball Championships Return Kevin Doyon doyonk@caledonian-record.com Staff Writer Kevin Doyon Feb 24, 2023 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Kingdom Invitational Basketball Championships will return to the Northeast Kingdom the weekend of April. 1 (File photo by Paul Hayes) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Kingdom Invitational Basketball Championships will return to the Northeast Kingdom area this winter after a three-year absence.Due to COVID restrictions, the popular tournament has been canceled for the past three years. The Invitational features teams from Vermont as well as all across New England and Canada. The games will take place the weekend of April 1.Registering early for the tournament is encouraged. Admission to all games is free. 