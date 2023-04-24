Kingdom Storm Wins Spartan Shootout Tournament

The Kingdom Storm AAU basketball team, compiled of players from North Country, Lyndon Institute and Profile won the Spartan Shootout tournament in the Castleton/Rutland area by going 4-0 this past weekend. The varsity level team has gone undefeated in four tournaments this spring with a 16-0 record. Back row, left to right: Manager Sarah Roy, Watson Laffoon (NC), Brayden Pepin (NC), Hayden Boivin (NC), Royce Lancaster (NC), and Coach Brett Roy. Front row, left to right: Aiden Briggs (NC), Haidin Chilafoux (NC), Julian Thrailkill (LI), and Ethan Lussier (LI). Missing: Jackson Clough (Profile).

