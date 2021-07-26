Kingdom Swim Makes Triumphant Return

NEWPORT – On Saturday, July 24, 2021, Lake Memphremagog opened her arms wide and welcomed The Return of Kingdom Swim and a couple of hundred open water swimmers and yackers from around the country.
The start was auspicious. The Border Bumpers, swimming 25 km, started at 5:30 am with a full moon setting before them and the sun rising behind them. Clear skies. Gentle winds. Smooth water at just about 70 F, And as the 10 Milers started their race at 8 am, a Smiley Face appeared in the clouds above Owl’s Head and three bald eagles began circling their nest on Bell Island.
In the 10 Mile Race, Eric Nilsson, 33, of Boston, Massachusetts took home the jerky with a blistering time of 3:38:30, followed by Stephen Rouch, 40, of Indianapolis, Indiana (4:15:46) and Joe Infantino, 29, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina (4:27:19) For his win, Nilsson claimed the walking stick, hand-carved by local legend, Bill Peck, a pound of Brault’s Beef Jerky, and a gallon of Couture’s Maple Syrup.
Among the 10 Mile women, Victoria Ryan, 54, of Indianapolis, Indiana, claimed the walking stick, jerky, and syrup with a time of 4:20:43. 67-year-old, Nancy Steadman-Martin from Oceanport, New Jersey claimed second place followed by Melissa Burroughs, 28, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
Twenty swimmers took on the 25 km Border “Bumper. Winning it all was speedster Craig Fredericksen, 35, from West Bend, Wisconsin with a jaw-dropping time of 6:40:05, almost 50 minutes ahead of the second-place finisher, Robert Breitel, 53, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and an hour and a half ahead of Brian Jaskot, 41, of Vienna, Virginia (8:09:22. The winning female was 58-year-old Stephany Soucy from Harleysville, Pennsylvania, with a time of 7:32:22, followed by local phenom, Vera Rivard, 17, of Derby, Vermont and Springfield, New Hampshire and Charlotte Brynn, 57, of Stowe and Newport, Vermont.
The day also saw races in the 10 km, 5 km and 1-mile distances. Preliminary times for all swimmers in all swims are posted at Kingdom Swim 2021 – Preliminary Times
The swim was supported by a host of volunteer patrol boats, and a horde of volunteer beach bums who make this event possible. Approximately 40 volunteer yackers signed on to support those swimmers who had no one to yack for them.
On Friday afternoon, Swimmers and Yackers were welcomed by a costume parade down Main Street of Newport, hosted by Memhremagog Community Maritime (Northern Star), Memphremagog Watershed Association, and Kingdom Games. Winning costumes (humans and pets) received $10 gift certificates to Tim and Doug’s. Followed by a Swimmers and Yackers Pasta Dinner under the tents and on the shores of Lake Memphremagog at the EastSide Restaurant.
All swimmers, yackers, and volunteers were required to be vaccinated. It allowed us to conduct the celebration with lots of hugs and smiles. For many, it was the first large gathering of The Tribe since the Memphremagog Winter Swim Festival in February, 2020, just before things shut down.
Phil White is the Executive Director of Kingdom Games.
