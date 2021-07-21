Kingdom Swim, Parade Return To Newport On Friday

NEWPORT — Open-water swimmers and kayakers from coast to coast will be arriving in Newport this week, July 23-24, for The Return of Kingdom Swim after last year’s pandemic-driven hiatus.
The iconic 10-mile race in Lake Memphremagog is the flagship race of Kingdom Swim, which started things off in 2009. The swim now also includes one mile, 5 km, 10 km and 25 km races. Swimmers will be in the water much of the day on Saturday, July 24th starting at 5:30 am, with the last ones returning to Prouty Beach at 5 pm.
“We are asking all motorboats to travel slowly on Memphremagog and to be watchful for swimmers and their kayakers throughout the day,” Kingdom Games officials said. “A local flotilla of motorized patrol boats will be providing support for the swimmers and yackers. Boats will be marked with yellow flags and SLOW SWIMMER signs.”
The festival starts on Friday the 23rd as the Vermont Open Water Hall of Fame inducts the Class of 2020 at Jasper’s Tavern at 4 p.m.
Swimmers, yackers and any others who want to, will march down Main Street in the Memphremagog Parade at 6 p.m. after gathering at the parking lot on Fyfe Drive at 5:30. The parade is organized by Memphremagog Community Maritime (Northern Star), Memphremagog Watershed Association, and Kingdom Games to celebrate, preserve and improve mighty Lake Memphremagog. Pets, floats, and banners are invited. Costumes are encouraged with prizes for the best-dressed pets and humans.
The parade will be followed by the annual Swimmers and Yackers Pasta Dinner at the EastSide Restaurant, with music by Patti Casey and Tom MacKenzie, and a full day of swimming the next day.
