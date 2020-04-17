They won’t play ball this summer.
The 2020 Vermont American Legion Baseball season was canceled on Thursday afternoon, the news coming in a memo from the state’s Department Commander Ron LaRose.
It comes a week after the American Legion canceled the Regional and World Series tournaments because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“It’s disappointing,” said Buddy Lamothe, third-year head coach of the local OEC Kings squad, one of 17 teams in the state. “It’s disappointing for anybody involved in any level of baseball when you don’t get a chance to play. At the same time, the Legion needs to look out for the health of families, players and coaches first. I am sure this decision wasn’t taken lightly. With all that’s happening, it make sense to cancel and pick up next year.”
LaRose outlined three key points in shutting down the season. His memo reads:
1. There are some Posts who have pulled the plug on their program for this season for financial reasons as their lounges have been closed with no idea when they can reopen them.
2. Since all schools have been closed and their athletic fields off limits for some time, the field normally used for Legion Baseball will probably need a lot of work prior to using them.
3. I believe the most important reason to cancel this season is the potential for injury to these young men. Schools were shut down when pitchers and catchers were to start throwing to build up strength in their arms for the high school season. Legion Baseball strives on the condition of the high school baseball players with their two plus months of conditioning playing their season. The high school season has now been canceled yet, but they can’t do anything until the Governor gives the okay, which might not be until May 15, if then.
“Having coached in this program for six summers, I have a deep appreciation for this program and it makes this decision even harder for me,” LaRose concluded. “For now, all I can say is let us look forward to the 2021 season.”
The OEC Kings draw players from around the Northeast Kingdom, including teenagers from New Hampshire’s North Country. The season typically begins in mid-June and concludes with the state tournament in early August.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association on Thursday canceled all of its spring high school sports. The Vermont Principals’ Association will make its final decision on the season April 30. Little League baseball, meanwhile, has a recommended temporary suspension/delay of activities until May 11.
“I’ve got some emails and there’s disappointment that the Legion decision to cancel came so abruptly,” Lamothe said. “Maybe the decision came a a little soon, but we have to look out for the safety and health of others. With New Hampshire just canceling spring sports, that kind of tells you what the future is looking like.”
The future in 2020 is a summer without Legion baseball.
“It sucks for the kids and it sucks for me to have to tell them there won’t be a season,” Lamothe said. “Some of these kids don’t play any other sports than baseball. For me, I am 29 years old, and I don’t remember the last summer, other than my accident [in 2011], not being involved in coaching or playing baseball.
“But this is a big deal and we need to to take it seriously so we don’t have to cancel next season, too.”
