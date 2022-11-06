MANCHESTER, N.H. — For a second straight fall, the Woodsville boys soccer team fell one game short of a championship season.
The No. 6 Engineers’ hard-fought run through the New Hampshire Division IV soccer playoffs came to a screeching halt Sunday evening at Manchester Memorial High School as top-seeded and still-unbeaten Concord Christian walked away with a 3-0 victory and the coveted championship hardware.
Last season, Woodsville fell to defending champion Sunapee in penalty kicks. Seeking redemption and the program’s first title since going back-to-back in 2004 and 2005, the Engineers scrapped their way back to the fall finale on the strength of hard-nosed defense and timely goal scoring — using three 1-0 wins to put them in position for another go at a championship.
“In the playoffs, we did enough of the dirty work where we could get a goal and then hang on,” WHS coach Matt Taylor said of his team’s run to the championship as a six seed. “I don’t think a lot of people expected us to make it last year and then this year we come in originally as one of the favorites until we dropped 7-0 Gorham and then we kind of went under the radar and became the underdog and that’s fine to me.”
For the Kingsmen, it was their first trip to the title tilt since 2003 and first time since winning it all in 1993.
Scoreless for the majority of the first half, neither team did enough to produce a serious scoring scare until midway through when Woodsville’s Bryce Williams came on late to snuff out a Concord Christian breakaway attempt and Gabe Roy canceled out a similar try minutes later. Cam Davidson also had a diving save to his right, stopping a low, hard shot that seemed destined for the back of the net.
Eli Vasconcelos and Coby Youngman nearly linked up like they had three days earlier for the lone goal in Woodsville’s semifinal victory over No. 7 Littleton. Vasconcelos was the first to a long ball played over the top, sending it into Youngman in the mix in the middle but too many blue shirts also included in the play kept the game at 0-0. The Kingsmen had multiple desirable shot attempts but struggled to put them on frame, sending them either high or wide.
Now under four minutes, Concord Christian finally broke through. Davidson made the initial save but a ricochet goal to the credit of Zach Syvertson provided the early lead and a huge momentum boost entering the break.
“We were definitely still in the game,” Taylor said. “I thought there were some opportunities that we had and I thought we had a chance. There was hope; coming into the game you see an undefeated record and a team that only gives up three goals all season. But I think we felt pretty good and thought we were still going into the game in the second half.”
The Kingsmen picked up where they left off to start the second. Enzo Toscano scored in the 47th minute, a shot that sneaked by Davidson’s diving effort and trickled through to double the lead.
With 20 minutes left, Taylor made the call to swap Davidson out of net and into the field for Ethan Kimball. Minutes later, Austin Spurr unleashed a long blast, which snuck under the crossbar to an unstoppable upper corner location.
“We ran that more last year than this year,” Taylor said about the switch. “At that point, we were trying to generate more offense — it just didn’t really work out.”
Woodsville ends another impressive season and another memorable postseason run with a 15-4-1 record and as the D-IV runner-ups. Concord Christian (18-0-1) polishes off an unbeaten season.
