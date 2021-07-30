Kirby’s Danica Rolfe Takes Seventh At CrossFit Games

MADISON, WI — Kirby’s Danica Rolfe finished in seventh place as the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit games returned to Madison, Wisconsin this week to crown the “Fittest on Earth.”
The multi-day competition is the culmination of months of qualifying events, starting with the Open, an online qualifier that saw more than 245,000 competitors from around the world competing in 10 age brackets.
Rolfe participated in the Open. The 45-year-old mother of three competed in the 45-49-year-old division. After four grueling online workouts, she found herself in 26th place worldwide. That qualified her for the next event on the road to Madison, the age-group online qualifier (AGOQ). The AGOQ takes the top 10% of athletes from the Open in each age bracket, and puts them through five additional online workouts, with the fittest 20 athletes punching their ticket to the CrossFit Games. After more than 500 athletes in Rolfe’s age group had submitted their AGOQ results, she found herself in 15th place.
The three-day CrossFit Games event got underway on July 27. The opening event was a 4.5-mile run. With temperatures creeping into the 90s and lightning halting action early in the day, competition got off to a slow start. But once Rolfe made her way to the starting line, she was anything but slow. She completed the six-lap course in a time of 34:17, good enough for first place and 100 points.
Event two of the day featured five rounds of legless rope climbs and deadlifts at 215 pounds, an event that saw just three athletes complete the workout under the timecap, one of those being Rolfe.
The final event of day one featured the Olympic lift, the snatch. This was Rolfe’s worst finish of the weekend, due in part to an injury she sustained in training. “She’s been nursing a hip injury for over a month now, so she really wasn’t able to do any heavy lifting,” said Anthony Vorachak, Rolfe’s coach from Upper Valley CrossFit in Lebanon, N.H. “Fortunately, in CrossFit, there is always something you can work on or an injury you can work around. This allowed her to focus on and improve her running and gymnastics.”
Those improvements paid huge dividends this week. She grinded through a “chipper” style workout to start day two that included a Concept2 bike erg, GHD sit-ups, sandbag squats and handstand walking before earning a fourth-place finish in a 500-meter swimming event to cap off day two.
Rolfe entered day three in the top-10, a place she had to remain at the conclusion of workout six to avoid being cut from the competition. “Great pacing, her overall fitness level and being mindful helped her finish well in several workouts,” Vorachak said. “An event one win was also a great confidence builder.”
With a ninth-place finish in event six to open day three, Rolfe avoided being cut from the competition, earning a chance to compete in the final event, a brutal couplet featuring wall-walks and heavy barbell thrusters. Rolfe scored a 10th-place finish in the final event, leaving her with 395 points and seventh place overall.
“My goal for nine years had been to make it to the CrossFit games,” Rolfe said. “I’m here with family and friends, and my coach, who said they would come watch if I achieved my goal, and they all came and cheered loudly at each event.”
Rolfe will remain in Madison through Monday watching the team and elite divisions compete throughout the weekend. After that her focus will be on returning to the CrossFit Games next year. “I would love to make it back to the CrossFit Games next year,” she said. “The qualifying season will begin in February, and I will be signing up.”
