Kiwanis Club, Town Looking Into Grant Funding For Pool Diving Boards

ST. JOHNSBURY — While fundraising goes on during the Kiwanis Pool Improvement Drive, a separate effort is underway to secure grant funding for the replacement of the pool’s diving boards. The boards had been deemed not structurally sound in recent years, and dismantled. The pool opened in 1944.
A letter of interest, said Rep. Scott Beck, is due to the state Department of Forest Parks and Recreation by the end of August in hopes of securing funds from the VOREC (Vermont Outdoor Recreation Communities) Community Grant Program. “It’s a $5 million grant which would be spread among 25 projects statewide – for trails, baseball fields, possibly riverfront projects,” Beck remarked. “We’re working with the town on it.”
Still to be determined, he added, is whether the replacement diving boards will match the previous configuration of two low dives on either side of what was a high diving board. “It may be the two low dives and a slide,” Rep. Beck noted.
According to the Department of Forest Parks and Recreation website, the letters of interest are due by Aug. 27. The full application is then due by Nov. 15, and grant award announcements will be announced the week of Jan. 10, 2022.
