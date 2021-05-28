Koszo, St. J Doubles Team Reach State Tennis Semifinals

BURLINGTON — St. Johnsbury Academy will be represented in boys singles and doubles at Saturday’s conclusion of the Vermont high school state tennis tournament at Leddy Park.
Top-seeded Hilltopper senior Mate Koszo, who won the tournament in 2019 prior to the COVID-canceled 2020 season, ousted Brattleboro’s Nathan Kim in Friday’s quarterfinals. Dominant the first set, Kim made a match of it in the second set before Koszo prevailed 6-1, 7-5.
North Country Union’s Ian Applegate also made the quarters before falling 6-3, 6-2 to two-seed Eric Bhave of Mt. Mansfield. Saturday morning at 9 a.m., Koszo will play No. 5 seed David Knickerbocker of Essex in one semifinal. Bhave will play another Essex player, sixth-seeded Aiden Jensen, in the other semifinal this morning. Jensen upset three-seed Hugo Crainich of Burlington 6-2, 4-6 (10-6) in the quarters.
Doubles: In a tense quarterfinal match, St. J’s Moises Zetune and Ivan Garza, and Jack Biggins and Collin Adams of Champlain Valley Union split the first two sets before the Hilltopper duo outlasted CVU 12-10 in the tiebreaker. It leads to the semis and a 9 a.m. match with Burlington’s Tido Schulman and Sam Silberman. They prevailed 6-1, 7-5 in the quarterfinals over Stowe.
Elsewhere in doubles quarterfinals, another Burlington doubles team, Mark Munson and Aaron Scully, ousted the Hilltoppers’ Elias Tussie Bissu and Jack Jafif Meizel, 6-1, 6-2.
Both the singles and doubles finals are scheduled for noon today.
Girls: At the Burlington Tennis Club, St. Johnsbury sophomore Mary Fowler went 3-0 on Thursday before her run ended Friday in the quarterfinals at the hands of top-seeded Ruby Wool of Burlington, 6-1, 6-0.
On Thursday she had straight-sets wins over CVU’s Erin Fina, BFA-St. Albans’ Lydia Hodgeman, and Mt. Anthony’s Lexi Gerow.
