Krull, Engineers Blank Gorham In Season Opener

GORHAM N.H. — Woodsville senior Leah Krull (two goals, assist) had a hand in all three goals while classmate Maddie Roy had a goal and assist as the Engineers shut out Gorham 3-0 on Monday in their season opener.
Up 1-0 at halftime, Roy scored to make it 2-0, and Krull’s PK finished the scoring. Freshman Eliza Wagstaff (three saves) had a shutout in her first varsity game as Woodsville owned a 21-6 shots advantage.
The Engineers play their home opener Sept. 8 vs. Lin-Wood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.