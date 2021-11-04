MANCHESTER, N.H. — Momentum.
It can determine everything in a game, especially a playoff game between two closely-matched teams.
Profile had handed Woodsville its only loss this season, 2-1 in overtime on Sept. 14, but it’s the last time the Woodsville Engineers have lost this season.
In Thursday’s Division IV semifinal on the turf of Manchester Memorial High School, the taut, tightly-played game that was expected, turned into a rout down the stretch as the Engineers scored twice in 43 seconds with 11-plus mutes left for a 3-0 lead, and went on to a 4-0 win and the championship game Sunday versus top-seeded and unbeaten Newmarket.
It was a big game for Krull and the whole team, Engineers coach Ann Loud said.
“They’re just so excited to be in the finals – they would’ve played tonight if they’d let them,” she said with a laugh. “Leah has done a fantastic job, and Maddie Roy is one step behind. They work so well together with the give and goes – if one is scoring the other is assisting. The whole crew has played well. Emily Farr, our sweeper – I don’t know where we’d be without her back there. She has stopped everything.”
Woodsville, 17-1-1, goes into the title tilt on a 14-game unbeaten streak, its only non-loss having been a 3-3 tie Oct. 7 at Littleton. The Engineers also have shutouts in their two postseason games.
The Patriots (16-2) were almost as hot, having come into Thursday on a nine-game win streak. Like Woodsville, Profile’s only loss had come to the Littleton Crusaders, 3-2 on Sept. 25.
Leah Krull’s goal, the first of her two on the game, had made for a 1-0 halftime score. Brianna Youngman had a goal and assist, while the other Engineers goal was scored with 7:05 left, by Dory Roy.
With the score still 1-0, Youngman made a nice play to the left of the Profile net, setting up Krull. The ball got loose and the Engineer put the ball past Presby for the huge insurance tally with 11:46 left in regulation.
Just 43 seconds later, the scoreboard changed again. A defensive misplay left the ball loose, and a hard-charging Youngman took possession, raced in almost unimpeded, and beat Presby with her left foot to the right side of the net.
If school wasn’t out then, the bell rang four minutes later when Woodsville’s Dory Roy capitalized on another Patriots defensive miscue, putting the ball into an empty net for a 4-0 lead with 7:05 left.
The Patriots had seven corner kicks to just one for Woodsville. Engineers goalie Eliza Wagstaff, however, only had to make four saves. Annabelle Mullins and Morgan Presby combined for 10 in the Profile net.
The Engineers last competed for the title in 2014. Profile has never reached a girls final, the last trip to the semifinals prior to Thursday coming in 2016.
Sunday’s title tilt will begin at noon at Manchester Memorial High School. Newmarket toppled No. 5 Sunapee 1-0 in Thursday’s late semifinal. It’s the fourth state final appearance in five years for the Mules.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.