LaBounty, Spartans Fend Off Tribe In Double Overtime

WHITEFIELD — In a double-overtime thriller, White Mountains pulled it out in the final few seconds with a 73-69 win over Colebrook on Thursday in the regular-season finale.
Ultimately, it was foul shots that made the slim difference. Brody LaBounty nailed 7-of-8 in the overtimes and another three on the line by Avery Hazelton sealed the deal.
LaBounty with 23 points, six rebounds and three assists, came to the rescue in the last minute of regulation when Colebrook held a nine-point lead, 55-46. LaBounty with a pair of threes and Hazelton with a two and a foul shot wiped out that lead and forced overtime with a 55-all tie.
Tyler Hicks was a driving force in the recovery with 18 points and eight assists.
“We lost track of LaBounty twice in the last minute and a half of regulation and he hurt us both times,” said Colebrook coach Ryan Call. “We played well the whole game, we just didn’t execute down the stretch. Whenever we play them, we always have a great game.”
Colebrook came ready to play and outhustled the hosts. The Mohawks fired in 7 of 10 from the floor plus six more from behind the arc in the first half. Carson Rancourt doubled the score on the Spartans, 14-7, with a pair of threes. Hazelton with a pair of twos and LaBounty with a three closed the gap to five 19-15 at the turn.
Kolton Dowse had the hot hand with 17 of his 25 points by halftime and Rancourt with 11 of his 21 points brought the pair to 28 of the Mohawks’ 36 points for a solid 36-24 lead at the half.
“We give up an average of 40 points a game and they had 36 in the first half,” said WMR coach Mike Curtis. “They came out with a lot of energy. Our kids don’t give up and I was proud of them after being down 12 at the half and seven late to come back as they did.”
While the Mohawks were held to one Marik Boire basket in the third, the Spartans slowly crept back into the game with the last nine points. A spark came off the bench in that third in freshman Avery Woodburn and his two baskets along with a LaBounty steal and layup pulled WM within three to close the third.
“Only scoring two points in the third hurt us,” said Call. “Their big guy torched us for 29 points at home and we did a better job on him down here, but he did get some big baskets on rebounds.”
Woodburn added two more baskets and on rebounds twice early in the fourth. “Woodburn is our best offensive option. And he brought us eight points,” Curtis said. Hazelton, with 14 points, hauled in 15 rebounds and he used one to close the gap to two, 45-43.
Colebrook pulled away again. Kolton Dowse ignited an 8-2 rally and assisted Rancourt on a three. Both Boire and Kolton Dowse drained two foul shots each for that nine-point lead that seemed safe and was not. LaBounty, with help from Hicks, rescued the Spartans.
“A very good game before postseason play,” Curtis said. “We worked hard on our full-court pressure.”
The playoffs begin Monday. Colebrook will host team five Pittsburg-Canaan at 7 p.m. The winner goes to Littleton on Wednesday. WMR in D-III will travel to Berlin on Monday, a team the Spartans have defeated twice. The winner plays the winner of and Inter-Lakes-Belmont on Wednesday.
CA (7-7): Carson Rancourt 7-1-21; Kolton Dowse 7-7-25; Marik Boire 3-4-11; Kaiden Dowse 3-2-8; Balin LaPerle 1-0-2; Maddox Godzyk 0-22. Totals: 21-FG 14-22-FT 69.
WMR (11-2): Brody LaBounty 6-8-23; Brayden White 2-3-7; Parker Valdez 1-0-3; Avery Woodburn 4-0-8; Tyler Hicks 8-1-18; Avery Hazelton 5-4-14. Totals: 26-FG 16-26-FT 73.
CA 19 17 2 17 8 4 — 69
WM 14 10 11 20 8 10 — 73
3-Point FG: C 11 (Rancourt 6, Ko. Dowse 4, Boire 1): W 5 (LaBounty 3, Valdez 1, Hicks 1). Team Fouls: C 17; W 19. Fouled Out: C, Ka. Dowse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.