BURLINGTON — The Lake Monsters are excited to announce that Pete Wilk, who was named co-Manager of the Year while leading Vermont to the 2021 Futures Collegiate Baseball League championship in the team’s first season in the FCBL, will be returning as head coach for the 2002 season.
Wilk skippered the 2021 Lake Monsters to a 42-24 regular-season record, including a 32-6 record over the final 38 games, before Vermont defeated Worcester in the semifinals and Pittsfield in the championship series to secure the title. Before taking over at Vermont, Wilk spent 21 years (2000-20) as head coach at Georgetown University.
Along with Wilk, 2021 assistant coaches Matt Fincher and Chris Richard are returning this summer. Joining the staff as an assistant is Hogan Penny, 2021 graduate of Upper Iowa University and currently an assistant at Trinidad State College in Colorado.
Fincher came to Vermont after 22 seasons (1998-2019) as head voach at the University of South Carolina Upstate. Richard, a two-time (1998, 1999) draft pick of the Montreal Expos and Burlington High School graduate, has coached locally for many years including stints with Vermont Storm AAU team, Essex Legion and Essex High School programs.
“Finch, Chris and I are thrilled to have Hogan join our staff and we are looking forward to returning to Burlington this summer to try and defend the Lake Monsters championship,” Wilk said. “We had an outstanding experience last year and can’t wait to get up to centennial again and get to work.”
The 2022 season will be Vermont’s second in the FCBL, an eight-team New England summer league with rosters made up of collegiate players throughout the country (half of which must be from New England Colleges and/or New England natives).
“We’ve put together what we think will be a very competitive team and also have numerous returners from last year’s club as well,” continued Wilk. “Can’t wait to be back on the lake.”
The Lake Monsters will begin defense of their FCBL title on May 26 at Westfield before their home opener at historic Centennial Field vs. the Starfires on May 27.
