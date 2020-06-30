ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Baseball’s minor leagues canceled their seasons on Tuesday, including the Vermont Lake Monsters, after Major League Baseball decided not to provide any players to its affiliated teams amid the coronavirus pandemic. The decision
The National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, the minor league governing body, made the long-expected announcement. The Professional Baseball Agreement between the majors and the minors expires after this season, and MLB has proposed reducing the minimum affiliates from 160 to 120.
MLB already had told clubs to retain expanded 60-player pools, of which 30 players can be active during the first two weeks of the season starting in late July.
“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without minor league baseball played,” National Association president Pat O’Conner. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”
Lake Monsters general manager Joe Doud said: “We look forward to continuing to be a part of the community this summer, in ways that we are able to make an impact. Just because we won’t be playing games, doesn’t mean that we have given up on providing a fun, memorable experiences for families this summer.”
