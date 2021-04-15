About Bryanna
Age: 16
School: Lake Region
Grade: Sophomore
Hometown: Irasburg
Parents: Candy and Jesse Palmer
Siblings: Isiah Palmer
Season Highlights
• Palmer was the state champion in balance beam and took second place in the all-around competition at the Vermont state high school championships at the Green Mountain Training Center. Cool, confident and consistent, Palmer was also second on bars and floor and third on vault and finished with 36.500 overall points.
• This past weekend on the club circuit, Palmer was the U16 Vermont state champion and qualified for the regional meet.
Coach Says
“Bryanna is a strong gymnast because she doesn’t let herself get discouraged,” Beverly McCarthy said. “It’s not that she doesn’t get frustrated — frustration is part of working through challenges. But she is able to see that frustration for what it is — a temporary feeling — then refocuses on what she needs to do. She drops the focus of what went wrong and focuses instead on how to improve.
“Bryanna is also detail-oriented. She pays attention to the seemingly small, yet important details of both the acrobatic and dance skills. This care of what she is doing and how she is doing it, is what makes her routines and vaults practically perfect and a joy to watch.
She is deserving of this high school gymnastics honor because she optimizes what it means to be a student-athlete. What makes her a successful athlete also makes her a successful student — she is willing to put in the time to do the work well, to work hard, to focus on what needs to get done (even if it’s not a favorite skill/conditioning/or school subject), and pays attention to the details.”
Bryanna Says
Biggest obstacle, other than COVID, you had to overcome this season?
I changed my bar routine last minute before my first competition, and I did it well, but then the rest of the season, it was a hit or miss and that’s really been the biggest obstacle this year.
When did you fall in love with gymnastics?
I fell in love with gymnastics when I was 8 years old and I really wanted to try it because I watched Gabby Douglas in the 2012 Olympic trials. I think it was just interesting to me because I was a pretty active kid and I would do cartwheels all the time and then my parents decided to sign me up for the class.
Best single performance of the high school season?
My beam routine at the state meet. I just felt like I nailed the routine and I got the highest score I had gotten all year on that event.
Favorite moment from the high school season?
Probably my first meet, even though it wasn’t my best meet. I was just thankful that I could actually compete for once.
Something others may not know about you?
I was adopted at the age of 3.
Did you achieve your goals this winter?
I didn’t really have goals this past winter for the high school season, but for the club season, I did. For club season, my goal was to make it to regionals and I did at states and I was really excited.
Favorite event?
Definitely beam because I like the pace of it. It doesn’t make me tired as floor exercise does, and it still involves being graceful and I think that’s what helps me a lot on beam.
Toughest aspect of gymnastics?
Sacrifice and perseverance. In this sport, you have to be willing to sacrifice your time and commit to practices. You also can’t give up because every skill takes a little while to be good at and if you don’t persevere you’re not going to get anywhere in this sport.
One lesson you learned this past year that you will carry with you moving forward?
Appreciate the support you have when you have it because doing a floor routine without a crowd to cheer you on it kind of defeats the purpose of performing it.
Who was the toughest competitor you faced this season?
[All-around champion] Ella [Tashjian] from Burr and Burton because she came out of nowhere I had never competed against. ‘I thought, ‘wow, she’s really good.’
What’s the best advice you can give to young athletes?
There will be bumps in the road like injuries or a pandemic, for instance, but those are the things that make you a better athlete and make want to work hard to get back into the sport you love. So don’t let those little things set you back; let them encourage you to work harder.
What’s next for you in academics and athletics?
I would like to be in college for physical therapy and I am going to keep doing gymnastics until my senior year, hoping that colleges will look at me. But I would be totally fine If I didn’t go to college with a gymnastics scholarship.
In 2030, I will be … ?
Most likely graduated college and depending on if I am in Vermont or not, I would probably be choreographing floor routines for the girls at my gym because I like doing that a lot.
——
The Record’s Gymnasts of the Year
2020-21: Lake Region’s Bryanna Palmer
2019-20: St. Johnsbury’s Lizzy Jones
