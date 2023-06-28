Lake Region’s Hinton Lands At Husson
Husson University recently announced its 2022-23 men's cross country/track and field recruiting class and amongst the nine newcomers is recent Lake Region graduate Thomas Hinton.

Hinton, a three-sport varsity athlete for the Rangers, served as a team captain for LR’s cross country and indoor track and field teams. He was also a member of the program’s record-setting 4x400 indoor and outdoor squads.

