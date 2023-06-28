Lake Region’s Hinton Lands At Husson

Husson University recently announced its 2022-23 men’s cross country/track and field recruiting class and amongst the nine newcomers is recent Lake Region graduate Thomas Hinton.
Hinton, a three-sport varsity athlete for the Rangers, served as a team captain for LR’s cross country and indoor track and field teams. He was also a member of the program’s record-setting 4x400 indoor and outdoor squads.
At the Vermont Division III outdoor track and field championships this spring, Hinton ran to a fifth-place finish in the 1,500 meters and was part of the 4x400 team that finished fourth.
“One of the things that I looked for while in the college search process was a particular type of community,” Hinton said. “I wanted to find a college that offered great academics and atmosphere. Husson, out of the other colleges I applied to, met these standards and then some. It just felt as if I was walking into a large family each time I visited, and I cannot wait to be part of that.”
Husson University, located in Bangor, Maine, competes in the NCAA’s Division III and the North Atlantic Conference.
Hinton, who has decided to major in pre-med while at Husson, plans to compete in the 300, 300 hurdles, 600 and 5K for the Eagles.
He is the only Vermonter in this year’s class, with three coming from Maine, two from Massachusetts and Connecticut and one from Rhode Island.
Husson opens its season on September 1 at the Suffolk Invitational in Boston. Last season, the Eagles finished fifth at the NAC Championship.
