Lake Region’s Mariah Bacon Commits To Hornet Softball
LYNDONVILLE — Mariah Bacon of Lake Region Union High School in Orleans committed to the Vermont State University-Lyndon softball program for the 2023-24 academic year.

Bacon, a third and second baseman, played three varsity seasons for Lake Region. As a sophomore, she earned first-team All-Capital division honors at second base, before moving to the hot corner for her junior and senior seasons. She was an honorable mention All-League selection at third as a senior, Bacon has a reputation as a power hitter with a strong arm. She was a career .443 hitter for the Rangers, posting a .763 slugging percentage with three home runs and 50 runs batted in.

