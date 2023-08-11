Lake Region’s Mariah Bacon Commits To Hornet Softball

LYNDONVILLE — Mariah Bacon of Lake Region Union High School in Orleans committed to the Vermont State University-Lyndon softball program for the 2023-24 academic year.
Bacon, a third and second baseman, played three varsity seasons for Lake Region. As a sophomore, she earned first-team All-Capital division honors at second base, before moving to the hot corner for her junior and senior seasons. She was an honorable mention All-League selection at third as a senior, Bacon has a reputation as a power hitter with a strong arm. She was a career .443 hitter for the Rangers, posting a .763 slugging percentage with three home runs and 50 runs batted in.
Lyndon softball coach Kevin Valentine is excited to have Bacon join his program. “The Hornet softball family is excited to welcome Mariah into our program. Mariah is a local NEK student-athlete who is a top-quality person. Mariah came on a visit and we knew immediately she would fit in well. Mariah is a pure power hitter. I was told by my assistant coach, Pete Everett, and Ken Wells from NSN sports that Mariah hit a bomb home run at Lamoille that was the furthest home run either had seen in Vermont all season. We are very excited about Mariah’s future and expect her to contribute to our lineup in a big way this season.”
Lake Region head coach Rick Hudson and assistant Tim Plastridge shared thoughts on Bacon. “The first impression we had of Mariah in her sophomore year showed us a strong capable hitter with a good arm. In her shortened junior season she continued to improve as a third baseman learning to cover bunts, etc. Her hitting continued to be her strong point. When she returned for her senior season she came in as a much more mature individual with a focus on being the best player she could be.”
Bacon is the first member of Lyndon’s 2023-24 recruiting class.
