About Sakoya
Age: 16
School: Lake Region
Grade: Junior
Hometown: Craftsbury
Parents: Seth and Mindy
Siblings: Sage
Season Highlights
• Scoring, rebounding, passing and defending, the gifted playmaking point guard had a dynamite junior campaign. Stepping into a leading role after the departure of 2021 Record Player of the Year Tia Martinez, Sweeney was the centerpiece in helping guide the Rangers back to the Division III title game.
• Sweeney led the Rangers in five categories, averaging 13.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.2 steals and 0.6 blocks in the 19 games leading up to the final four.
• Sweeney stocked up on individual hardware this winter. She was named Capital League Player of the Year, Burlington Free Press All-State second team and a VBCA Dream Dozen selection.
Coach Says
“The thing that makes Sakoya most deserving of this award is how complete her game is,” LR coach Joe Houston said. “Scoring inside and out, defense, rebounding, ball handling, passing, she has the whole package. She can beat you so many different ways and when you add her athleticism, effort, and drive to her skillset she’s just so tough to match up against. She figured out how to handle when teams packed it in against her and set up teammates when opponents paid too much attention to stopping her. In pressure situations, she stayed cool and kept things under control for us.
“There was no secret going into this past season that Sakoya would be our number one and opposing coaches turned their full attention to figuring out how to stop her. She embraced that challenge and over the course of the season found ways to counter whatever the other team was doing. She’s never satisfied with where she’s at and is always looking for tweaks to improve her game. With all the attention she has remained humble and is a great team player just as eager to see a teammate make a play or get a score as to get one herself.”
Sakoya Says
Biggest obstacle, mental or physical, you had to overcome this season?
Being confident in myself. I had been lacking confidence all season which tends to make playing the game like I know how difficult sometimes. To overcome this mental struggle, I just had to let loose while playing and just have more fun with the game.
When/why did you fall in love with basketball?
Fourth grade. I was playing up with the fifth- and sixth-graders and I was put on the line at the end of the game and I hit the winning free throw. This really sparked my love for the game and then I wanted to play as much as possible.
Which players would you put on a Lake Region all-time dream starting five?
If I had to pick just five to be the starters, I would have to choose Tia Martinez, Alyssa Buttler, Melanie Menard, Natalie Racine and myself.
Favorite moment from the season?
When our team first stepped on the floor to play in the championship game. There was just something about our team chemistry and enthusiasm that made that moment exciting.
Favorite visiting court to play on?
Thetford. Their gym court is always well taken care of.
Who was the toughest competitor you faced this season?
Elliot Rupp from Windsor. She was the fastest player I had to play against all season.
Favorite offensive move?
A step-back shot. I love this move because I am smaller if not the same size as many of my competitors so this helps me create space.
Which LRU player wins a 3-point contest?
Myself or Maya Auger. I would say Maya would win in-season, but I have been working on my perimeter shot, so I think it would be a close one now.
Best teammate?
On the court would either be Alyssa Buttler or Maya Auger because they are both big parts of our team, but Alyssa especially keeps our heads up in the locker room.
What are you looking to get better at in the offseason?
To get a more consistent shot, and just expand my capabilities, such as being more creative with my moves on and off the ball.
Toughest player to guard in Vermont?
Rice’s Elise MacDonough. She is very physical and can shoot the lights out, but also can drive very well.
Best player in the WNBA?
Sue Bird. I think her skills speak for herself.
What’s the best advice you can give to young athletes?
You can be a very skilled player, but until you believe you are, it won’t show. To be the best player you can be, you must practice, train and believe in yourself the whole way.
The Record’s Girls Basketball Players of the Year
2021-22: Lake Region’s Sakoya Sweeney
2020-21: Lake Region’s Tia-Marie Martinez
2019-20: St. Johnsbury’s Josie Choiniere
2018-19: St. Johnsbury’s Sadie Stetson
2017-18: St. Johnsbury’s Josie Choiniere
2016-17: St. Johnsbury’s Sadie Stetson
2015-16: Littleton’s Emma Bogardus
2014-15: Littleton’s Madison McNamara
2013-14: Lake Region’s Tyrah Urie
2012-13: Groveton’s Makenna Burke
2011-12: Lyndon’s Riley Blankenship
2010-11: Groveton’s Kelley Collins
