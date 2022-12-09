About Sakoya
School: Lake Region Union
Age: 17
Grade: Senior
Hometown: Craftsbury
Parents: Seth and Mindy
Siblings: Sage
Season Highlights
• The senior captain was a dynamic playmaker for the Rangers, who delivered a historic campaign in 2022. With great field vision and awareness, strength and quality on the ball, and a knack for delivering key goals, the center midfielder produced 16 goals and five assists, leading the 10th-seeded Rangers to a Cinderella run to the Division III semifinals — the first girls soccer final four in school history.
• She had four goals and three assists in three playoff games, including a goal and two assists as LR rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit for a 4-2 win in the state quarterfinals.
• A Division III All-State and All-Capital first-team selection.
• Sweeney is also the Reigning Record Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Coach Says
“She is never a person to slack off, and whether a practice or game, she gives 100% effort,” LR coach Mary Farnsworth said.
About Sakoya
How would you describe this historic soccer season?
This soccer season was nothing that I had ever expected not only 3 years ago when I first started as a freshman, but especially at the start of the season. It was a hard-fought, well-deserved year for our Rangers. We collectively as a team worked very hard to get where we were at the end of the season, and we got there due to our collective hard work, determination and heart.
Favorite moment from the fall?
My favorite memory mimicking this event was our second playoff game at Fairfax when we were down by two goals at half and coach brings us in and we are all feeling down about the score, but she made it very clear it wasn’t over. She said to us that this game was far from over and that all we needed to do was want it more. Coming out of this huddle, it was a different game. We came out with determination and heart and we ended up putting four goals in the back of the net in 20 minutes leaving them scoreless over 40 minutes. This was my favorite memory because in this moment we all learned what we were really capable of, our heart and determination led us through the second half of that game to victory.
Toughest opponent you faced this year?
Definitely Stowe. I say this not because they were the best team we played, but because we were matched up so well and came just short both times we played them. Individually, the hardest player I had to face was number nine on Stowe. She was a crazy good defender and made sure I had a mark in both games.
Go-to move on offense?
To fake the shot on my right foot, then cut back to my left to lose a defender. I often found myself doing this when I was the first up the field, having to take on a few defenders.
Best teammate?
I don’t think I could name one as being the best. Each play there were times when players stepped up to help my team and me. Alyssa Butler was a star on our defensive line and a positive voice on the field. Madison Bowman was constantly the teammate you can go to and get some encouragement. She was also a great person to assist and get assisted by. A best teammate is hard to find in the crew of girls we had, we were all very connected and great for each other when we needed it. Who it was just depended on the day.
Best advice you can give to young athletes?
To work the hardest you possibly can, but if you’re not outworking every person you play with and against, you’re not working hard enough. I say this because there are very few athletes that truly give it their all 110% of the time, and if you are working your hardest all of the time, you will be outworking 99.9% of the people around you.
What one word describes you?
Fierce. I have always been described as a fierce competitor because I may not be the best at what I do all of the time, but you will always catch me working the hardest in what I do.
What mental tools do you use under pressure?
Most people would say to take deep breaths or prepare yourself, but me personally, I just don’t think. I don’t think about the weight of the moment in front of me, so it’s nearly impossible to feel stressed about situations. The key to not buckling under pressure is to feel no pressure.
How does being an athlete inspire you and/or make you a better person?
Being an athlete gives me goals and a community. My goals keep me on track to constantly be doing my best in school, at home, and on the field. The community to me is knowing how many people, young, older, and closer to me than I think, look up to me. They all help me stay on track so I can keep doing good things for myself and them.
Tell us about the role of your parents in your success.
My parents are everything to me. They have never failed to push me harder than I thought I was capable of. They are always there for me after my best and worst games, on and off the field and court. They have been the reason I have been able to do what I have starting from when they transferred me to Lake Region as a freshman in high school, to now, pushing me past my limits every day not only to keep me humble but also to do greater things than I thought I was capable of.
Which result from this fall are you most proud of?
I am most proud of being able to help my team make Lake Region girls soccer history. It was an amazing ride for me and the girls there and at the end of the season, and a moment I will never forget.
We all know you are successful in your sport, but do you remember your first success?
My first success was probably when I was in the fourth grade, I got moved up to the fifth- and sixth-grade basketball team because they didn’t have enough players. It was the end of the game and we were down by 1. I drove to the hoop and I got fouled, so I got two free throws. I step up to the line very nervous, but I knew that I had to make them. I make both free throws and win the game for our team. This was a huge success for me as a child because I was the underdog of the group and I was able to go from the bottom of the totem pole to being a huge part of the team.
Do you have a secret talent?
In my free time I love to play my guitar, this is a hobby of mine I started when I was a freshman when COVID hit. I also play the ukulele which I started in the seventh grade.
All I want for Christmas is?
I would love to get a new guitar for Christmas so that I can take it off to college. The guitar I have now is my grandfather’s, and I would hate for it to get ruined at college. I hope to have it forever as a way to remember him one day.
What’s next in athletics/academics?
Basketball season is right around the corner so I hope to have a successful season with my team this year and just have fun with it. As far as academics go, I just hope to do my best to keep my grades up so I can get the best academic scholarship possible for college.
——
The Record’s Girls Soccer Players of the Year
2022: Lake Region’s Sakoya Sweeney
2021: Profile’s Madison McLaren
2020: Littleton’s Olivia Corrigan
2019: North Country’s Addy Cook
2018: North Country’s Addy Cook
2017: St. Johnsbury’s Zekiah Lewis
2016: St. Johnsbury’s Grace Cooke
2015: White Mountains’ Alex Curtis
2014: Woodsville’s Tori Clough
2013: Woodsville’s Louisa Noble
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.