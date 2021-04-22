About Tia-Marie
Age: 17
School: Lake Region
Grade: Senior
Hometown: Brownington
Parents: Renee and David Martinez
Siblings: Carlos Martinez, Tori Adams, Damion Gage, Caitlyn Gage
Season Highlights
• The 5-foot-4 combo guard was a force on both ends for the Rangers, who went undefeated en route to the Division III state championship. A leader with a great hoops IQ and a full offensive skillset, Martinez averaged 18.8 points per game while crossing the 1,000-point mark this winter — the eighth LR girls to attain the milestone.
• Honored as Capital Division player of the year for the third straight winter.
• Named a VBCA senior all-star and a Burlington Free Press All-State pick.
• The Record’s two-time Girls Golfer of the Year who won the D-II individual and team title, is headed to play golf and hoops at Division II American International next season — the first Lake Region basketball player to earn a scholarship since Kylie Atwood committed to play at the University of Vermont in 2012.
Coach Says
“Most of all, it’s her work ethic that makes her special,” said LR coach Joe Houston. “No matter how much success and praise she earns, she’s not satisfied and works all the harder to be an even better player.
“Every game opposing coaches made their game plans to try to limit Tia, but no matter what they threw at her, she found a way around it to help the team win. Whenever we needed something to happen, she made a play. Whether it was hitting a big shot, getting a steal, or making a pass, she made the play we needed someone to make, game in and game out.
“Tia will go down as one of the best ever to don the Lady Ranger uniform. COVID cut 13 games out of her career, and had she played those games, she very likely would have set the school scoring record. But it’s not just the scoring that makes her great. She’s a relentless competitor who hates to lose, she demands nothing less than the best from herself, her teammates, and her coaches, and that fire has helped forge our team identity for the last four years. We will miss that drive and her leadership for sure, but what I’ll miss the most is just having her around. She’s a great kid who is a joy to interact with on a daily basis.”
Tia-Marie Says
Biggest obstacle, other than COVID, you had to overcome this season?
My biggest obstacle was keeping my head in the game. After my grandmother passed, it was hard for me to enjoy the game like I used to. But I was able to overcome that sadness and find the love I had for the game.
Golf or basketball?
Basketball has always been my number one choice because I was raised playing basketball with my siblings and father.
Undefeated state champions. Did you accomplish everything you set out to do on the hardwood this season?
I did accomplish everything I wanted to this year. I knew I wanted to individually hit my 1,000 points and I knew that I wanted to help my team go to Barre and win the state championship.
When did you fall in love with basketball?
Ever since I started playing in the Border Hoop basketball program, I found a love for the game. I would practice with my dad outside in the driveway, and at the time, I hated it, but I look back now and that’s the crucial time that really made me fall in love with the game. If I didn’t love the game, I wouldn’t have kept practicing as much and as hard as I did.
Best single performance this season?
Against Lyndon this year. They are our rivals and I knew that I wanted and needed to play well to beat them. I ended up having a double-double that game.
Favorite moment this season?
I have two. My first one was when I hit my 1,000 points and the entire team celebrated with me. The second one was after winning the championship game; everyone ran into a circle to cheer and hug after accomplishing our goal.
Something others may not know about you?
I like 90s music.
Favorite visiting court to play on?
BFA-Fairfax. I felt as if I always played pretty good in that gymnasium.
Go-to move on offense?
This summer, I really worked on a step back. So this season, I used it a lot more and it was normally pretty successful.
Who inspires you in basketball?
My dad always pushed me to work my hardest during practices and to always put in the extra work. He inspired me to be a better basketball player.
One lesson you learned this past year (COVID) that you will carry with you moving forward?
Never wait for something special to happen because you never know if something bad is going to come up.
Who was the toughest competitor/team you faced this season?
Rice. They were able to keep us from driving and played really well with the screen and roll.
What’s the best advice you can give to young athletes?
Always follow your dreams. Keep pushing for your goals. All that work you put in might be tedious and you feel like you want to stop, trust me, all the hard work does pay off.
What’s next for you in academics and athletics?
I will be attending American International College to pursue my dreams of being a travel nurse and playing golf and basketball.
In 2030, I will be … ?
A successful travel nurse. Traveling around the world helping people in need.
——
The Record’s Girls Basketball Players of the Year
2020-21: Lake Region’s Tia-Marie Martinez
2019-20: St. Johnsbury’s Josie Choiniere
2018-19: St. Johnsbury’s Sadie Stetson
2017-18: St. Johnsbury’s Josie Choiniere
2016-17: St. Johnsbury’s Sadie Stetson
2015-16: Littleton’s Emma Bogardus
2014-15: Littleton’s Madison McNamara
2013-14: Lake Region’s Tyrah Urie
2012-13: Groveton’s Makenna Burke
2011-12: Lyndon’s Riley Blankenship
2010-11: Groveton’s Kelley Collins
