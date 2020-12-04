About Tia
Age: 17
School: Lake Region Union
Grade: Senior
Hometown: Brownington
Parents: Renee and David Martinez
Siblings: Caitlyn Gage, 30, Damion Gage, 28, Tori Adams, 24, Carlos Martinez, 14
Season Highlights
The hardwood star was money with the 3-wood.
Tia Martinez broke her driver while teeing off during a practice round a week before the Vermont high school state championship.
It didn’t faze the Lake Region senior, who is also an All-State basketball player.
Martinez fired the low overall round (11-over 82) at Champlain Country Club to win her first individual golf title, leading Lake Region to a three-peat in Division II.
The Record’s two-time Girls Golfer of the Year finally broke through after finishing third as a freshman and runner-up the last two seasons. Even better, Martinez topped Otter Valley’s Mia Politano by six strokes, dethroning the defending champ. Politano beat Martinez by four strokes last season.
And Martinez did it without the driver, opting for her 3-wood off the tee.
“After the shaft broke, I fixed it, practiced with it, but I wasn’t going to take any chances,” she said. “Before I snapped it, I had trouble keeping my drives on the fairway. I thought maybe it was a sign that I should just use the 3-wood.”
The Rangers beat runner-up Otter Valley by 13 strokes.
Tia Says
Describe the 2020 golf season
The 2020 golf season was like nothing before, only getting to compete against my teammates didn’t feel like a real season. But I made the best of it.
What will you remember most about being a state champ in 2020
The thing I’ll remember most about being a state champ is the work I put into my game the summer before. Knowing that practice and preparation really do make a difference!
Was there more pressure during state, given it was the only tournament of the season
I remember telling my mom that since I didn’t have any other matches, I would either be 1-0 or 0-1, and I don’t like a losing season. So I knew I would have to work even harder than normal to make sure I got that perfect season.
What is the best part of your game
My putting. I make sure that part of my game is strong because that’s where you save the rest of your game.
Which part needs the most work
My chipping. I know my putting is good, but a shorter putt is much easier than a longer putt. So I need to work on my accuracy when I am chipping.
Best score of season
My score at state: 82. You got to save the best for last.
Favorite course you didn’t get to play this fall
Country Club of Vermont. It is very well maintained and always a good time.
Best shot of state tournament
Drive on the fourth hole. It was a perfect placement on one of the trickiest holes on the course.
Best save of state tournament
Twelve-foot bogey putt on the 13th hole. I had a really bad drive, my second shot took a really bad hook and on my approach shot, the wind took my ball long and my chip was awful, so I had to do another chip and my putt saved my score.
Best putt of state tournament
Birdie putt on the 14th hole. It was a very curvy putt and I aimed it and hit it perfectly to the center of the cup.
What’s next
I am hoping to go to college to play golf and basketball and hopefully continue my success.

The Record’s Girls Golfers of the Year
2020: Lake Region’s Tia Martinez
2019: Lake Region’s Tia Martinez
2018: North Country’s Lauryn Goulet
2017: North Country’s Carley Giroux
2017: North Country’s Katie Goulet
2016: North Country’s Katie Goulet
