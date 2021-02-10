Hard Work.
That’s the Tia Martinez way.
Now the Lake Region senior is cashing in.
The 17-year-old two-sport star on Saturday signed her letter of intent to play basketball and golf on scholarship at American International College — a Division II Northeast-10 Conference school in Springfield, Massachusetts.
“I am very excited,” Martinez said Sunday, a day after her signing ceremony at Lake Region. “It’s nice to know that my hard work’s paid off and I get to follow my dreams. It’s a goal I’ve had ever since I was little. All the late-night workouts with my dad, the trips back and forth to Burlington. I’ve always wanted to make my family proud and get a scholarship to go to college for cheaper than it really costs.”
American International is getting one of the Northeast Kingdom’s premier talents — and the first Lake Region basketball player to earn a scholarship since Kylie Atwood committed to play at the University of Vermont in 2012.
“I am ecstatic for her,” said eighth-year Lake Region girls head coach Joe Houston. “She’s worked incredibly hard to get to where she is and to be able to turn the hard work into something that will set her up for the future is really great.”
The 5-foot-5 combo guard from Brownington is the two-time Capital Division Player of the Year. A confident, tenacious player with a high hoops IQ, Martinez can score at every level. The four-year starter averaged last winter 16.7 points, 2.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Rangers, who were named Division III quad-champions after COVID-19 ended the season a day before the D-III tournament semifinals.
Martinez is also a state champion on the links. The Record’s two-time Girls Golfer of the Year claimed the Division II individual girls golf title at Champlain Country Club in the fall while leading the Rangers to their third straight team championship.
A standout in competition, it’s Martinez’s willingness to grind in the offseason that has helped her reach the next level.
“It’s a couple of factors that really play into her success, first are her tenacity and competitiveness,” Houston said. “She’s also been one of the hardest working kids for four years. She’s put in the extra time and that’s the mentality you have to have at the next level. She’s never rested on her current state; she always wanted to get better. She’s driven and she’s put in the time to be able to maximize her talent.”
Martinez will play for Kristen Hutchison at AIC. The longtime coach has won 200-plus games since 2007, including a championship in 2016 among her three NE-10 conference titles. The Yellow Jackets are currently playing a pandemic-shortened non-conference schedule in 2021 after the NE-10 canceled winter competition.
Martinez is looking forward to tougher competition and the chance to improve her game. She chose AIC over Carlow University in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.
“Both have good nursing programs,” she said, “but I really like the coaching staff at AIC and I feel like there I have a better opportunity to improve my game at basketball and golf.”
But first things first, Martinez’s final year of high school basketball. The regular season begins Friday night — the Rangers hosting Williamstown — and ends March 13 in what will be a pandemic-shortened, spectator-free 2021 season.
The Rangers lost five key seniors to graduation from last year’s championship team, but return three talented starters in Martinez, Sakoya Sweeney and Robin Nelson, along with an assortment of hungry players looking to prove their worth.
Martinez is itching to play.
“I am just really looking forward to being able to play again; it’s been almost a year,” she said. “Hopefully, we can put together another winning season.”
Whatever happens this hoops season, Martinez has left her mark at Lake Region.
“If you spend some time with her and talk with her, she’s a really great kid,” Houston said. “She has a great attitude and is just a lot of fun to be around.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.