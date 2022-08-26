The Lakes Region Flag Football League has expanded this fall to include a ‘Girls Only’ division.
The division is open to all girls in New Hampshire and will consist of two age divisions: Junior (ages 5-8) and Senior (ages 9-13). The divisions are based on the player’s age as of Sept. 1, 2022.
“Female participation in flag football in the USA has taken off,” the league said in a press release. “The rest of America is realizing what we at LRFFL have known for years: girls are awesome at playing flag football.”
While the league will still offer its traditional 6U, 8U, 10U and 13U co-ed divisions, the ‘Girls Only’ division will be played in conjunction with the co-ed games. Game days will be on Sunday afternoons at 1 p.m. at Inter-Lakes High School in Meredith.
“We still want our veteran female players and any rookie girls to compete with the boys, but we are offering the girls a chance to also show off their skills in an all-girls division,” the press release continued. “This is being done in an effort to grow female participation in flag football, and to allow girls to meet and compete with other girls around N.H.”
The player fee for the fall 2022 ‘Girls Only’ division is $90, with discounts for siblings. The fee for girls that play in one of the co-ed divisions and the girls’ division will be $135. Each player will receive an NFL flag reversible team jersey and a set of NFL flags to keep. Girls that play in both co-ed and all-girls divisions will receive a second NFL flag jersey.
Register online at lrffl.com. Credit card payments are accepted online, Venmo payments @lakesregionflagftl and checks are also accepted. If signing up for both divisions, use the coupon code “All Girls” to receive the discounted rate.
The tentative fall 2022 season schedule and game day times are posted at lrffl.com.
