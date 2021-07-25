Lamoille County Takes Driver’s Seat At Little League 10U State Championship

The Lamoille County All-Stars steamrolled the competition in opening weekend action of the Vermont Little League 8-10 All-Star Baseball state tournament at Legion Field.
Lamoille County outscored opponents 26-2 over two games. They beat Williston, 9-1, on in the opening round on Saturday and exploded for 17 runs in a 5-inning victory over Bennington in the winner’s bracket on Sunday.
Bennington reached the winner’s bracket final via an 11-1 win, in five innings, over the District IV Champions from St. Johnsbury. The host squad was eliminated by Williston, 6-4 on Sunday, in a hard-fought contest.
Williston advances to play Bennington at 6 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Legion Field. Lamoille County awaits the winner on Saturday, at noon.
