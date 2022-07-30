30th Annual Lancaster Street Fair 5K
July 30, 2022
Lancaster, NH
Place, Age, Time
1. Hayden Bunnell, 29, 16:06;2. Meagan Boucher, 31, 17:34; 3. Christopher Reilly, 36, 18:29; 4. Kemp Schanlaber, 57, 19:17; 5. Eli Percey, 17, 19:35; 6. Thomas Pemberton, 20, 19:39; 7. Sam Call, 21, 20:01; 8. James Hurley, 52, 20:42; 9. John Ford, 51, 20:55; 10. Justin Wentworth, 18, 21:07; 11. Owen Davie, 29, 21:08; 12. Greg Mccormick, 15, 21:08; 13. John Percey, 50, 21:43; 14. Doug Richardson, 46, 22:24; 15. Jason Call, 52, 22:40; 16. Arthur Viens, 68, 22:49; 17. Darcie Call, 52, 23:07; 18. Cole Letendre, 21, 23:08; 19. Cora Treiss, 17, 23:30; 20. Jessica Maurais, 36, 23:43; 21. Jeffrey Pettit, 57, 24:05; 22. Cassie Saikin, 34, 24:08; 23. Nicholas Rowley, 34, 24:18; 24. Drew Baldassarre, 32, 24:41; 25. Wendy Walsh, 55, 25:18; 26. Jeffery Bennett, 38, 25:34; 27. Ethan Laplante, 38, 25:51; 28. Addison Hamilton, 13, 25:54; 29. Katie Laplante, 11, 25:58; 30. Seth Laplante, 46, 25:59; 31. Steven Lachut, 37, 26:03; 32. Chris Byrne, 33, 26:05; 33. Sawyer Kamman, 26, 26:18; 34. Isabella Ford, 14, 27:11; 35. Lisa Colby, 57, 27:20; 36. Macee Smith, 20, 27:26; 37. Maci Mackillop, 20, 27:27; 38. Tom Paquet, 31, 27:45; 39. Chantel Charbonneau, 30, 28:07; 40. Thomas Pitts, 65, 28:17; 41. Andrew Hartford, 73, 28:27; 42. Kara Hamilton, 13, 28:30; 43. Gina Gracie, 57, 28:45; 44. Schuyler Bergstrom, 13, 29:31; 45. Luis Bergstrom, 54, 29:40; 46. Samantha Young, 37, 29:50; 47. Donald Crane, 63, 30:30; 48. Charlie Cotton, 66, 30:32; 49. Mary Lou White, 66, 30:40; 50. Elaine Frenette, 34, 30:44; 51. Mark Zajac, 54, 30:50; 52. Page Tomlinson, 31, 30:54; 53. Molly Goolman, 30, 31:20; 54. Sarah Houle, 52, 31:26; 55. Britney Bigelow, 30, 31:36; 56. Michael Shover, 73, 31:38; 57. Michelle Arsenault, 38, 31:40; 58. Amy Wilson, 51, 32:08; 59. Nate Howe, 55, 32:09; 60. Brenda Lane, 57, 32:22; 61. Nate Vozzella, 8, 33:58; 62. Angelo Vozzella, 73, 33:43; 63. Lynda Paquette, 70, 34:16; 64. Lydia Beaulieu, 21, 34:18; 65. Danny Moran, 23, 34:58; 66. Jace Laplante, 14, 34:27; 67. Melissa Vashaw, 46, 34:38; 68. Rick Pemberton, 63, 34:54; 69. Bill Taxter, 81, 35:30; 70. Amy Powell, 60, 36:22; 70. Ann Pollender, 60, 36:22; 72. Terry Hamilton, 37, 36:22; 73. Carol Viens, 68, 37:06; 74. Vera Stanwood, 70, 37:30; 75. Susan Zizza, 67, 38:00; 76. Heather Forbes, 37, 41:52; 77. Ernest Griesman, 36, 41:53; 78. Carolyn Towne, 45, 42:52; 79. Tara Soraghan, 40, 42:52; 80. Erin Bennett, 34, 43:41; 81. Cora Laplante, 6, 44:54; 82. Jack Laplante, 8, 44:54; 83. Ellen Laplante, 37, 44:55; 84. Diana Centorino, 70, 45:06; 85. Celeste Pitts, 63, 45:55; 86. Evalyn Merrick, 69, 45:55; 87. Irene Shover, 66, 46:02; 88. Rita Richardson, 66, 47:27; 89. Joe Marineau, 68, 51:30; 90. Susan Marineau, 66, 51:30; 91. Joseph Centorino, 70, 51:38; 92. Don Laplante, 73, 54:58; 92. Elizabeth Laplante, 72, 54:58; 94. Cathy Connelly, 61, 55:42; 95. Leah Milligan, 37, 55:44; 96. Ian Milligan, 37, 55:47; 97. Jessica Laplante, 41, 1:01:06; 98. Sarah Laplante, 43, 1:01:06; 99. Leo Laplante, 2, 1:01:07.
