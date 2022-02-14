The LAYHA Bantams punched a ticket to the 2022 Vermont State Championship game. From left: Joe Schabler, Carson Biggie, Tyler Montgomery, Ryder Smith, Zachary Griffith, Logan Cross, Jake Emerson, Riley Allen, Axel Benoit, Connor Brigham, Ryan Maynard, Josh Petersen, Chase Robinson, Colton Bartley, Paul Latorraca, and Andrew Kerwin. Front, Aiden Bashaw and Logan Nelson.
Back row: Coach Lance Brigham, coach Jason Benoit, Andrew Kerwin, coach Dave Petersen, Connor Brigham, Logan Nelson, Carson Biggie, Tyler Montgomery, Isaac Hauser, Zachary Griffith, Ryder Smith, Logan Cross, head coach Eli Emerson. Second row: Josh Petersen, Chase Robinson, Joe Schabler, Jake Emerson, Colton Bartley, Paul Latorraca, Riley Allen, coach Sean Montgomery. Front: Ryan Maynard, Axel Benoit and goalie Aiden Bashaw.
