MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — LAYHA went 3-1 in the Vermont Tier 3 playdowns in Middlebury over the weekend and punched a ticket to the state championship.

LAYHA defeated Missisquoi 7-5 on Friday; South Burlington 5-2 on Sunday; and Stowe 6-3 on Sunday. Its lone loss was to Middlebury, which was perfect on the weekend on their home ice.

Logan Cross led LAYHA with six goals and an assist, including a four-goal game against Stowe in the finale.

Connor Brigham led all scorers with four goals and six assists. Tyler Montgomery added three goals and two assists, including a hat trick against South Burlington.

Defenseman Zachary Griffith netted two goals and four assists while forwards Carson Biggie and Axel Benoit each had a goal and an assist on the weekend.

Also assisting on goals were defensemen Isaac Hauser, Ryder Smith, Jake Emerson and forward Andrew Kerwin.

The local Bantams will play Middlebury for the state title on the weekend of March 4 in Middlebury. The team is coached by Eli Emerson, Jason Benoit, Lance Brigham, Sean Montgomery and Dave Petersen.

NOTES: Four of the 19 players on this year’s team were part of the LAYHA Tier 3 10U state championship team in 2019. They include Isaac Hauser, Ryder Smith, Carson Biggie and goalie Aiden Bashaw.

