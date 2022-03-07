LAYHA Bantams Compete In State Championship Game

The LAYHA Bantams competed for the tier-3 Vermont State Championship on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Front row, Aiden Bashaw. Second row (left to right): Coach Sean Montgomery, Joe Schabler, Connor Brigham, Zachary Griffith, Riley Allen, Ryder Smith, Colton Bartley and Axel Benoit. Third row: Coach Lance Brigham, Coach Eli Emerson, Jake Emerson, Tyler Montgomery, Logan Cross, Isaac Hauser, Mike Prevost, Carson Biggie, Josh Petersen, Ryan Maynard, Logan Nelson, Andrew Kerwin and Chase Robinson.
MIDDLEBURY — The hometown officials did everything in their power to lift Middlebury to a Tier-3, Bantam State Championship. Their efforts were just enough as the host team edged shorthanded LAYHA, 3-2 in overtime on Sunday.
LAYHA was dealt nine penalties for a total of 25 minutes and 30 seconds. They played almost 60 percent of the title game down a player. More notably, the officials sidelined Connor Brigham — arguably the league’s most dominant player — for 15 straight minutes for a check that appears legal on replay. The officials took nearly five minutes to decide Brigham’s 15-minute penalty, called at 12:22 in the first period.
That call opened the floodgates and LAYHA was subsequently flagged for seven additional penalties. From the time of the Brigham penalty to the start of overtime, the local Bantams were in the penalty box 80 percent of the time.
Despite the challenge, Brigham scored the equalizer with one minute left in regulation to force overtime. Brigham’s goal was assisted by Jake Emerson. Zachary Griffith scored LAYHA’s first goal — unassisted and shorthanded — in the first period.
Middlebury, which enjoyed home-ice advantages in both the semifinals and finals, scored the game-winner early in the overtime period. Middlebury was flagged for three penalties, worth 4:30.
