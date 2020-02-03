LAYHA Mites have banner day at Barre tournament

LAYHA’s 8U teams had a memorable day at the Ike Lee Tournament Saturday in Barre. The youth hockey association sent two teams to the tournament going a combined 7-1-1 on the day, earning a spot in the semifinals in the Lee Division and winning the Ike Division Championship. The players competing on the Lee side included Max Bugbee, Callum McGregor, Oakley Coles, Hank Dawson, Landen Deth, Cooper Goodhue and Bryce Hume. The team competing in and winning the Ike Division were, from left in photo, Eli Whitcomb, Grayson Bias, coach Lance Tucker, Max Noel, coach Jessie Bennett, Dominic Bennett, Jacob Switser, Karson Allen, and goalie Owen Tucker (laying in front).
