The Lyndon Area Youth Hockey Association (LAYHA) 10U team advanced to the 10U Tier 3 semifinals of the Vermont State Tournament. LAYHA plays Harwood Saturday at 8:15 a.m. at the B.O.R. Ice Arena in Barre. LAYHA finished 1-1-1 in the tournament playdown Feb. 8-9 in Waterbury. The team tied South Burlington 3-3, lost to Essex 4-2 and beat St. Albans 3-2.
Latest News
- De Blasio endorses former 2020 rival Sanders for president
- LAYHA 10Us advance to state semifinals
- I, Me, Mine: Hoops, hockey, skiing: sports heaven
- Police: Bolton fire victim remains hospitalized
- ICE looks to open Maine holding facility in wake of protests
- Don Taylor called to umpire Babe Ruth World Series
- Hoop Chat With Coach Higgs: The coach, an educational leader
- Editorial Roundup: New England
- Bridgeport police investigate city's 3rd homicide of 2020
- AP Exclusive: Agency memo contradicts Greyhound on bus raids
- UVM Health Network has $10 million loss last quarter
- Man charged with assault at Trump campaign tent apologizes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.