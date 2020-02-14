LAYHA 10Us advance to state semifinals

LAYHA 10U Tier 3 (from left): Coach Shaun Mosher, Trent McNally, Makiah Bollman, Logan Farnsworth, Landon Mosher, Grant Newland, Brayden Isham, Lucas Switser, Briar Rutledge, Kuba Pavlik and coach Dave Pavlik. Not pictured: Holden Brigham and Otto Benoit. (Courtesy photo)

The Lyndon Area Youth Hockey Association (LAYHA) 10U team advanced to the 10U Tier 3 semifinals of the Vermont State Tournament. LAYHA plays Harwood Saturday at 8:15 a.m. at the B.O.R. Ice Arena in Barre. LAYHA finished 1-1-1 in the tournament playdown Feb. 8-9 in Waterbury. The team tied South Burlington 3-3, lost to Essex 4-2 and beat St. Albans 3-2.

