Leach, Skyhawks Fall Just Short Of Final Four

EASTON, Mass. — The magical ride ended Sunday for Lilly Leach and the Stonehill women’s lacrosse team.
Second-seeded Adelphi University earned a wire-to-wire 13-11 victory over the top-seeded Skyhawks in the 2022 NCAA Division II tournament East Region championship at Stonehill’s W.B. Mason Stadium.
Adelphi advances to the women’s lacrosse final four round next weekend at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri. The Panthers will face the University of Indianapolis (20-1) in a national semifinal on Friday at 8 p.m.
Leach and her Stonehill squad exceeded all expectations this spring.
Picked to finish ninth in the Northeast-10 Conference preseason coaches’ poll, the Skyhawks captured a share of an NE10 regular-season championship, won the conference tournament title, earned their first trip to the NCAA tournament since 2015 and won a tournament game for the first time since 2005.
Stonehill will now enter a transition to NCAA Division I status as a member of the Northeast Conference on July 1.
Leach, a Skyhawk sophomore midfielder and former St. J Academy star, had one goal in Sunday’s loss. But it was a breakout season for the Northeast Kingdom native.
Becoming a mainstay in the Stonehill lineup during the middle of the season, Leach thrived down the stretch.
She was named the NE10 tournament’s Most Outstanding Player while also landing on the All-Tournament team. Leach scored four goals and had 10 draw controls in the conference championship game and finished the tournament with a team-high 11 goals, 32 draw controls, four ground balls and two caused turnovers over the three postseason contests.
In Friday’s NCAA tournament win, Leach contributed four goals and an assist for five points, adding seven draw controls.
She also won two draws on Sunday, giving Leach 101 on the season and making her just the fifth player in program history to record 100 draws in a single season.
(0) comments
