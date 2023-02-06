League Play, Division Alignments Set For 2023 Vermont H.S. Football Season

Vermont high school football is reshaping for the 2023 season.
A new league system has been installed and divisional alignments have been updated for the upcoming fall campaign.
The VIFL and the VPA Football Committee met multiple times the past few months to discuss 2023 football alignments, Vermont Principals’ Association assistant executive director Lauren Thomas said. The new format creates completive scheduling.
The 31 state football programs will play in five yet-to-be-named leagues that will drive regular-season scheduling. Teams will play each team in their league and fill out the rest of their eight-game regular-season slates with non-league opponents.
It’s similar to the setup for other Vermont sports, including soccer, basketball and baseball (Metro, Capital Mountain Divisions, etc.)
The new leagues are:
League 1: St. Johnsbury, BFA-St. Albans, Colchester, SeaWolves, Essex, CVU.
League 2: Middlebury, Rutland, Burr and Burton, Hartford, Mt. Anthony, Brattleboro.
League 3: Lyndon, North Country, Fair Haven, Mt. Mansfield, Bellows Falls, U-32.
League 4: Mt. Abraham, Rice, Milton, Spaulding, BFA-Fairfax, Otter Valley, Missisquoi.
League 5: Windsor, Woodstock, Springfield, Oxbow, Poultney, Mill River.
As is currently the case, divisional alignments will be used for postseason play.
The divisions are based on schools’ boy-count populations, as used for other Vermont sports. Teams are able to petition up, as is the case for Middlebury and Hartford to D-I, and Bellows Falls and Fair Haven to D-II. One school, Missisquoi, moved down to D-III due to a new program Mississquoi.
New to D-I this season are D-II champion Mt. Anthony and Brattleboro. Moving up from D-III to D-II are Milton, Rice and Mt. Abraham.
“I am a proponent of the new “league” system that the VIFL set up,” Lyndon coach Dan Nolan said. “In my view, the biggest issue facing the league going into this realignment cycle was scheduling equity and I think this system does a good job of solving that. I did not feel it was appropriate that schools like Mt. Anthony and Brattleboro, with boy counts well in excess of 300, were competing in Division II against the likes of Lyndon Institute, Bellows Falls, and Fair Haven whose boy counts are below 150.
“With this system in place, we can return to a situation where there is a competitive balance on the field because schools are playing in leagues where they belong.”
There are 11 teams in D-I and D-II and nine in D-III.
“I am a strong proponent of both the new divisional realignment and the league alignment,” SJA coach and VFCA president Rich Alercio said. “Boy count should always be the number one criterion for divisional alignment. The five new leagues ensure that schools will play opponents of comparable size within their geographic region.
“I would love to see the teams who finish the regular season on top of their league be celebrated as league champions.”
The 2023 divisional alignments are:
Division I: Champlain Valley, Essex, SeaWolves, BFA-St. Albans, St. Johnsbury, Mt. Anthony, Brattleboro, Rutland, Burr and Burton, Middlebury, Hartford.
Division II: Mt. Mansfield, North Country, Spaulding, Colchester, U-32, Lyndon, Rice, Mt. Abraham, Milton, Bellows Falls, Fair Haven.
Division III: Missisquoi, Otter Valley, Springfield, Woodstock, BFA-Fairfax, Mill River, Oxbow, Windsor, Poultney.
