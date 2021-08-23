The granite industry has been a huge economic driver for Vermont and especially the Barre area. I have always had an interest in the industry and have written about it in the past as recently as last year when I wrote about the Millstone Hill trails. My maternal grandfather worked in the granite industry and died of silicosis, what was then called granite cutter’s lung, when my mother was just one year old.
A month ago Linda and I decided it was time to learn a bit more about the industry so we started with a visit to the Rock of Ages visitor center in Lower Graniteville.
Quarry tours are offered Monday through Friday at 10:15, 11:15, 1:15 and 2:15. The cost is $6.50 per adult, $6 per senior (62+) and $3.50 per child (6-13). Children under 6 are admitted for free.
I urge you to arrive in plenty of time to explore the exhibits at the visitor center and watch the 8-1/2 minute video which will help explain much of what you will see on the quarry tour.
The guided quarry tour takes you to an overlook of the Smith Quarry. At nearly 600 feet deep, it is the largest operating deep-hole, dimension granite quarry in the world.
If you are lucky you will get our tour guide. He retired from Rock of Ages and had worked in the hole for many years. His accounts of quarrying over the years are enlightening.
Following the tour, return to the visitor center and view the exhibits you did not have time for before taking the tour. I was especially interested in the historic photos.
There is also a gift shop where you can purchase souvenirs and all sorts of items made from Barre granite.
The new center opened in 2004. Linda and I had visited the old center located a mile away at the Rock of Ages Quarry but had never visited the new visitor center despite driving by it countless times and vowing to do so. Don’t procrastinate as we did.
Check it out at https://rockofages.com/tourism or call 802-476-3119.
After taking the tour we drove down to Barre to visit the Vermont Granite Museum off Route 302 which is located in the old Jones Brothers stone shed. It has been on our bucket list since it opened.
The hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10-4. Go to https://www.vtgranitemuseum.org for more information.
Bits and Pieces
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s shooting ranges at Buck Lake Conservation Camp and West Mountain Wildlife Management Area will have five open range days with range stewards for anyone interested in sighting in their rifles on selected dates beginning August 29.
“This is a joint project with Vermont Fish and Wildlife, Vermont 4-H Shooting Sports and Back Country Hunters and Anglers,” said Fish and Wildlife Hunter Education Coordinator Nicole Meier. “These five events are open to the public and free with no registration required. Bring your own firearm and ammunition. Safety glasses and hearing protection are required.”
Vermont members of Back Country Hunters and Anglers will be hosting and instructing open range days from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on September 12 at the Walter Cabell Range at Buck Lake Conservation Camp off Route 14 in Woodbury and September 26 at the West Mountain Range on the South America Pond Road in East Haven.
Vermont 4-H Shooting Sports will be hosting and instructing open range days from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. August 29 and September 18 at the Buck Lake Conservation Camp Range and September 4 at the West Mountain Range.
Shooters will be asked to abide by the range rules, which are posted at both the Walter Cabell Range at Buck Lake Conservation Camp and the West Mountain Wildlife Management Area.
For more information, contact Nicole Meier by email at Nicole.Meier@vermont.gov or by phone at 802-318-1347.
***
Women who are interested in trying hunting or learning to fish from a kayak can sign up for two different Beyond Becoming an Outdoors Woman workshops being held on September 25.
The workshops are, Introduction to Deer Hunting and Kayak Fishing. Registration for both exciting experiences is now open, and with limited spaces in each, these classes are sure to fill quickly.
Introduction to Deer Hunting: Intended for women who are new to deer hunting and interested in a safe and ethical start, this day-long workshop is taught by Fish and Game Hunter Education instructors and will be open to twelve participants. The class will cover the seasonal habits of deer, various hunting techniques, how to identify sign, choices of firearms and equipment, recovering your game, and clothing. This workshop does not include an actual shooting experience. The class will take place at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Owl Brook Hunter Education Center in Holderness, NH.
Kayak Fishing on Squam Lake: This program is geared toward participants with prior kayaking experience and designed to introduce attendees to angling from a kayak while having a fun and safe experience. Ten participants will join BOW and Let’s Go Fishing instructors for a day on Squam Lake. This two-part program will feature an indoor classroom session and presentation prior to getting out on the water. Topics will include rigging a kayak for fishing, techniques such as casting and using various lures baits, fishing equipment and tackle, safety, and reading the water. Participants are not required to have a fishing license during the program, however attendees will need to bring their own kayak. Fishing rods and reels will be supplied, or people can bring their own equipment. The event will be held at the Squam Lakes Association Headquarters in Holderness, NH.
Participants must be 18 years of age or older. Application forms and brochures will be published at www.nhbow.com once registration opens for these classes. The fee for each workshop is $80, due upon registration.
***
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department encourages the public to report sightings of hen turkeys, with or without young, through the Department’s online summer turkey brood survey at http://www.wildnh.com/surveys/turkeybrood.html. This year’s survey continues through August 31
The Granite State’s fall turkey hunting season opens on September 15 for archers, while the fall shotgun season runs October 11–17 in designated Wildlife Management Units. Hunters who did not fill both of their turkey tags during the 2021 spring season may harvest one bird during either the fall archery or fall shotgun season.
***
Mark Breen reports in the Fairbanks Museum’s Skywatch Almanac that on August 28, 1971: “A juicy Tropical Storm named Doria soaked northern New England; 5.56 inches of rain on Mt. Mansfield, 3.5 inches in Bellows Falls, VT.”
Marks also reminds us that on August 29, 1982: “enough snow fell on the mountains to ski on Killington Mountain. temperatures fell to 22 degrees on Mt. Washington, NH, and 23 degrees in Saranac Lake, NY.”
Parting Shots
I have spent a lot of time this summer in our spring-fed pond cooling off with Oak. Although he can swim, he seems afraid to which is strange as he has massive webbed feet that can easily propel him in the water.
He loves it when I stay in water that is under three feet deep as he can stand or sit beside me and keep his head above the water. He definitely gets upset when I go deeper or swim. If I stand in water over my shoulders he will whimper and eventually swim towards me but soon turns and heads back to where his feet can touch the bottom. All I can think of as he swims toward me is a hippopotamus as all that is visible is his nose two eyes and the top of his head. Occasionally he gets to me before turning and that is a problem as his feet scrape my chest and legs as he dog paddles by and makes a turn to go back to safety.
Some dogs love to swim. I wish Oak did.
Syndicated columnist Gary W. Moore
