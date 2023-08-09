Isaac Lenzini of St. Johnsbury runs during the climb up Cannon Mountain en route to finishing second overall in the 29th Top Notch Triathlon, Franconia, N.H., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Isaac Lenzini of St. Johnsbury runs during the climb up Cannon Mountain en route to finishing second overall in the 29th Top Notch Triathlon, Franconia, N.H., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
St. Johnsbury’s Isaac Lenzini, just 15 years old, ascended to second place at the 29th annual Top Notch Triathlon on Saturday.
It was quite a feat for the rising three-sport sophomore athlete at St. J Academy, who was competing in just his second-ever triathlon.
“Yeah, the result was kind of surprising,” Lenzini said. “Lots of folks on the start line looked much more prepared than me. Also, I just assumed everybody would pass me in the swim.”
They didn’t.
Lenzini finished the uniquely challenging Top Notch course — featuring 2,300 feet of vertical climb — in one hour, 22 minutes and 39 seconds, just 60 ticks back of champion Michele Caggioni (1:21:39).
“I think you just need to be willing not to give up,” he said. “It might help to be in OK shape too, though.”
Lenzini navigated the 6.75-mile bike ride over roads and trails, hopped in chilly Echo Lake for a 1/3-mile swim, then marched up Cannon Mountain to the finish line — a 3.1-mile ascent that features 1,300 feet of vertical climb.
His reward?
“My favorite part was definitely eating a brisket sandwich with my family afterward,” he said.
Lenzini may be a rookie when it comes to triathlons — competed in his first one on short notice last summer at the Vermont Sun Triathlon — but he’s no stranger to endurance sports. A member of the Vermont Division I state-champion cross-country running and outdoor track and field teams, along with the Nordic ski team in winter, Lenzini has built his stamina and perseverance through his high school training.
“My high school training definitely prepared me well,” Lenzini said, noting he went for one training swim and did a little cycling ahead of the Top Notch event. “I’ve gotten a lot of good coaching in XC and track, especially from [Chip] Langmaid and coach [Brandon] Legendre. Mostly, I just trained for XC.”
He credits an Academy teacher for leading him to the annual Top Notch Triathlon.
“I heard about this from my health teacher, Mrs. Urie, who had done it and said it was fun,” he said.
So much fun that Lenzini is set to conquer another triathlon next week. He will compete again in the Vermont Sun Triathlon at Lake Dunmore, which features a 600-yard swim, 14-mile bike and 3.1-mile run on Monday,
It will also serve as the perfect tuneup for his high school athletics season, which begins Aug. 17. The Hilltoppers are the two-time defending state champions.
