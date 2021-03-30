John Lenzini is returning to the high school diamond.
The former St. Johnsbury Academy softball coach and current athletics director, Lenzini was tapped to lead the Hilltopper baseball program, the school announced Tuesday.
“I look forward to working with student-athletes in our baseball program, and it will be a privilege to help guide them as ballplayers and young men,” Lenzini said.
Lenzini replaces Marc Choiniere, who stepped down after leading St. J to 57 wins in six seasons, including the Division I state championship in 2016.
“Marc’s impact on SJA baseball has been outstanding,” Lenzini said. “During his tenure, he cultivated players who understood the game of baseball extremely well, and his teams were always well prepared to compete in close ballgames. It is no surprise that many of Marc’s athletes have advanced to and excelled in collegiate baseball programs.”
Choiniere was named Metro Coach of the Year in 2016 after leading the Hilltoppers to their first baseball crown in a decade.
“Marc has served the local community as a youth baseball and basketball coach, a JV basketball coach, a varsity softball coach, and the varsity baseball coach over the course of the last 20 years,” said Beth Choiniere, St. J’s assistant headmaster for campus life. “Marc has had a tremendous influence on those who he has coached and continues that connection with his former players, many of whom are playing college baseball today.”
Lenzini brings a wealth of knowledge to the field. He led the St. J varsity softball program from 2007-13, reaching the Division I semifinals three times.
His baseball experience includes several years of playing and managing on the international level in Germany and Austria, including work as an assistant coach with the Austrian men’s national team. He also coached high school baseball in Michigan.
Lenzini’s recent summers have been spent at Legion Field, where he’s been a Little League All-Star baseball coach the last four years, leading St. Johnsbury to one District IV championship and two state tournaments.
“He had a transformational impact on St. J Baseball and significantly elevated the players lucky enough to have him as a coach,” said Todd Smith, president of St. J Baseball.
High school spring sports begin in Vermont on April 5. Pitchers and catchers reported Monday. There was no 2020 high school baseball season because of COVID-19.
“I loved coaching softball, but I love coaching baseball,” Lenzini said. “It’s a great challenge to take over a program. But I’ve been watching and working with a lot of these kids over the years and it will be fun to connect with them again.”
